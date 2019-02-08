search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Chandrababu Naidu to hold agitation in Delhi, hires 2 trains for protestors

ANI
Published Feb 8, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 4:34 pm IST
Two trains have been hired by the Andhra Pradesh government for more than Rs 1 crore, which will start from Anantapur and Srikakulam.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hold a protest against the central government for alleged non-cooperation in fulfilling Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and other promises like special status. (File Photo)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hold a protest against the central government for alleged non-cooperation in fulfilling Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and other promises like special status. (File Photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will hold "Dharma Porata Deeksha" in Delhi to protest against the central government for alleged non-cooperation in fulfilling Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and other promises like special status.

Two trains have been hired by the Andhra Pradesh government for more than Rs 1 crore, which will start from Anantapur and Srikakulam.

 

"Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to hire two special trains with 20 compartments each from South Central Railways, Secunderabad, i.e., starting one (1) train from Ananthapuramu and another from Srikakulam to reach New Delhi by 10.02.2019 to transport interested Political parties, organizations, NGOs associations, etc.. to participate in one day Deeksha (Protest) at New Delhi on 11.02.2019 to be led by The Chief Minister," stated the government release.

The statement further revealed the budget for the trains that will help to facilitate the protest stating, "Government after careful examination hereby accord administrative sanction for an amount of Rs.1,12,16,465 (Rupees One Crore Twelve Lakhs Sixteen Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Five only)."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly in a late sitting passed the bill to provide five per cent reservation to the Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities, and another five per cent reservation to economically weaker sections.

Of the five per cent reservation to Kapus, one third will be allocated to women.

Backward Caste Welfare Minister K Acchennaidu introduced the bill in the House and after a discussion, the Bill was passed unanimously.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh reorganisation act, kapu quota
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

The chief minister said he would send the audio clips to Modi who, he said, claims about being 'the only saviour' of this country. (Photo: File)

'Show your real face': Kumaraswamy airs audio clips, attacks PM Modi

In a letter sent to Goswami Thursday, Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police said a news item aired by the Republic TV channel on February 2 contended that Kumar 'had been missing and absconding for last three days'. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata Police threatens defamation suit against Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami

Rafale chief negotiator condemns attempts to malign deal

Eight people have each died in Saharanpur and Kushinagar. Four people who consumed the spurious liqour in Kushinagar and 10 from Saharanpur have been admitted to the hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Over 20 hooch deaths in UP, Uttarakhand; CM Yogi announces Rs 2 Lakh ex gratia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
 

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

The repair is included in the latest version of Apple's iOS 12 system, which became available to install immediately.
 

Instagram tightens rules on self-injury images

British teenager Molly Russell was found dead in her bedroom in 2017. The 14-year-old had apparently taken her own life, and her Instagram account reportedly revealed she followed accounts related to depression and suicide.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata Banerjee not Jhansi Ki Rani, but Kim Jong-un of North Korea: Giriraj Singh

Singh said, 'Maybe this is an abusive remark towards 'Jhansi ki Rani.' She can be a Putana (demon), who has destroyed the whole West Bengal. She can become Kim Jong-un, who can kill those who speak against her.' (Photo: ANI)

PM mocked India’s diversity by terming Grand Alliance as 'mahamilavat': Ahmed Patel

Ahmed Patel said, 'Kolkatta to Chennai, Jammu Kashmir to Kanyakumari cannot be termed as grand adulteration but diversity of a nation. Those who are mocking this diversity will get a fitting reply from the people of this country.' (Photo: PTI)

Mayawati to deposit money used for erecting her statues, BSP symbol's elephant: SC

The bench posted the matter for final hearing on April 2. (Photo: File)

SC orders Tejashwi to vacate govt bungalow for deputy CM, fines him Rs 50,000

On January 7, a division bench of the high court rejected the RJD leader's appeal challenging a single-judge order on October 6, 2018 turning down his petition against the state government's direction. (Photo: PTI)

Parallel negotiations for Anil Ambani, proves 'chowkidaar' is a thief: Rahul

'The entire Supreme Court judgement on Rafale becomes questionable now... because the information was withheld by the government,' Rahul alleged. (Photo: ANI | Twitter) )
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham