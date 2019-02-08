search on deccanchronicle.com
Hindutva gets priority: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Feb 8, 2019, 12:29 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 12:29 am IST
He said the NDA government had not given priority to composite culture of the country but to Hindutva.
Hyderabad: The Narendra Modi government has repeatedly betrayed its oath of upholding the Constitution, MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Mr Owaisi said, “When you have taken oath under the Constitution how can you state that the excess land in the Babri Masjid issue must be given to one religion? This is betrayal of the Constitution.”

 

He said the NDA government had not given priority to composite culture of the country but to Hindutva. “Is mulk ko ayenda chowkidar ki nahi khadim ki zarurath hai (This country in the future does not require a watchman but a person who will serve the people), Mr Owaisi said in what will be the last session of Parliament before the general elections.

He said the NDA government had no policy on Kashmir, and the youth there were ready to take up arms “which is because of the government policy.”

Mr Owaisi picked up the trial of the Macca Masjid blasts of 2007, where all the accused were acquitted by a NIA court last year, and asked why the government was not challenging the verdict. “It is important to find out who were behind the blasts,” he said.

“The government believes in nationalism but does not appeal in the court to find out about the people who were killed in the blast,” Mr Owaisi said on Thursday.
On foreign policy, Mr Owaisi alleged that India had been isolated. external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj intervened to refute the allegation.

He said the Bharat Ratna was an exclusive club of Brahmins and the upper castes.

He has previously asked how many Dalits and Muslims have been conferred the Bharat Ratna.

