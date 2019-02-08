search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Krunal Pandya has already picked up three wickets so far. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd T20: Krunal Pandya on fire as Williamson departs
 
Nation, Politics

General VK Singh writes to PM Modi seeking probe for 2012 coup charges

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 10:56 am IST
'Indian Army loves the country and can never go against it,' the minister of state for External Affairs told reporters.
Union minister and former Army chief VK Singh on Thursday said he has written to the prime minister asking for a high-level probe into the alleged planting of false stories (Photo:PTI)
 Union minister and former Army chief VK Singh on Thursday said he has written to the prime minister asking for a high-level probe into the alleged planting of false stories (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Union minister and former Army chief VK Singh on Thursday said he has written to the prime minister asking for a high-level probe into the alleged planting of false stories about an attempted coup during the UPA-II government in 2012.

"Indian Army loves the country and can never go against it," the minister of state for External Affairs told reporters.

 

General Singh's reaction came after a recent media report alleged that a few leaders of the UPA-II dispensation tried to establish a false narrative that the Army in 2011-12, then headed by him, was planning a "coup" to usurp the then Manmohan Singh government.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, General Singh said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an investigation so the names of the alleged UPA-II top brass could come to the forefront.

"I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday asking for a thorough investigation at the highest level to expose these people who have committed treason against the country," he said.

General Singh said he had taken up the issue in 2012 as well when he wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about "coup" allegations being raised and asserting that those spreading such rumours should be charged with treason.

"At that time (in 2012), in clear words I had said that the Indian Army will never do anything unconstitutional. The sentiment was echoed by the then defence minister (A K Antony)," he said.

"You cannot accuse the armed forces of a thing like this. I had written to the MHA in 2012 but no action was taken. Now this expose has come out," he said.

...
Tags: vk singh, manmohan singh, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

PMO's parallel negotiations with French to help Anil Ambani: Rahul

In her complaint, the victim's wife told police that Deepak returned home from Haridwar after a trip on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)

Delhi man stabbed to death in front of wife by 'drunk' friends

Autopsy at the state-run JJ Hospital revealed that she had been raped. (Representational Image)

5-year-old girl kidnapped, raped, murdered in central Mumbai

The controversial Rafale deal was announced in 2016 after PM Modi’s talks with then French president Francois Hollande. (Representational Image)

Defence ministry objected to role of PMO on Rafale deal in 2015: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
 

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

The repair is included in the latest version of Apple's iOS 12 system, which became available to install immediately.
 

Instagram tightens rules on self-injury images

British teenager Molly Russell was found dead in her bedroom in 2017. The 14-year-old had apparently taken her own life, and her Instagram account reportedly revealed she followed accounts related to depression and suicide.
 

Here’s why Woody Allen sued Amazon for $68mn

Woody Allen has filed a $68 million suit against Amazon for breach of contract, accusing the streaming giant of canceling a film deal because of a "baseless" decades-old allegation that he sexually abused his daughter.
 

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd T20: Krunal Pandya on fire as Williamson departs

Krunal Pandya has already picked up three wickets so far. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Priyanka to hit Lucknow roads with Scindia, Rahul on Feb 11

According to officials, the party office in the state has been revamped and preparations are on in full swing to welcome the newly-appointed general secretaries.(Photo: File)

Telugu Desam creating hurdles ahead of Modi’s meet: BJP

Kanna Lakshmianarayana

Vadra questioning: BJP lists nine emails regarding London properties

‘Who is this Manoj? Yesterday, we saw in news that Vadra has accepted that Manoj is his employee and Manoj used to write emails for him,’ BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said. (Photo: ANI)

In Parliament, Sonia Gandhi thumps desk to appreciate Gadkari’s ‘wonderful’ work

‘I must say here that all MPs, cutting across political affiliations, have been appreciating me for the work being done by my ministry in their respective constituencies,’ BJP MP Nitin Gadkari said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Country will not succeed till minorities will suffer :Tharoor

Tharoor said, 'BJP wants to build a caste and religion based country. Unlike the Congress, the BJP mindset is that the country is a Hindu-owned place and everyone else is a guest.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham