BJP MP Vinay Katiyar talks on Muslims to get attention, says Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: All-India Majlis-e-Itteha-dul Muslimeen (AIMIM ) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday sharply responded to the statement of BJP MP Vinay Katiyar that stated that Muslims divide the country in the name of religion and they should leave the country.

Mr Asaduddin Owaisi said that since his (Mr. Vinay Katiyar’s) tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP is about to end soon, he has started talking a lot more. “Now what can we say? His tenure is about to end and before the lamp is extinguished, there is a lot of flare,” Mr Owaisi said.

He further went ahead and explained as to why he demanded that the Central government should bring about a law that would make calling an Indian Muslim “Pakistani” a punishable offense.

“I have nothing to do with the partition but associating Muslims with the partition is not correct. I want more integration; I want the country to be strengthened. People in power question our love for this country. If Modi wants a new India, he should make this law. Please make this law so that the love of Muslims for this country is never questioned,” added Owaisi.

