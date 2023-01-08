  
KCR to visit three districts on January 12

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 8, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will also launch several development programmes in these districts on the occasion besides addressing public meetings. (File Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will resume his tours of the districts from January 12. The Chief Minister will visit Mahbubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts to inaugurate their integrated district collectorates.

The CM will also launch several development programmes in these districts on the occasion besides addressing public meetings.

The CM will inaugurate the collectorate of Mahbubabad district on January 12 in the morning. He will travel to Bhadradri Kothagudem to inaugurate the complex there in the evening.

After Sankranti, which falls on January 15, the CM will inaugurate the collectorate of Khammam district on January 18.

The CM has visited inaugurated collectorate since August in Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Peddapalli and Nizamabad districts. He also inaugurated BRS district offices simultaneously.

In December, the CM visited Mahbubnagar and, on December 7, Jagtial. Work on the BRS consumed his time, and the CM also stayed in Delhi for a week.

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, mahbubabad, bhadradri, bhadadri-kothagudem, khammam, public meetings, sankranti festival, collectorate, khammam collectorate, hyderabad news, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


