Backing Naidu, PK means loss of welfare benefits, Subba Reddy tells party meet

Visakhapatnam: YSRC regional coordinator for Vizag, ASR and Anakapalli districts and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy has called upon volunteers and party activists to thwart attempts by the Opposition to discredit the YSRC government.

Addressing a party meeting at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on Sunday, Subba Reddy said TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan conspired with a section of the media and launched a misinformation campaign against the Jagan-led state government and sought to undercut its welfare schemes.



“If people repose their faith in these two leaders, a situation might come wherein they would be deprived of all the welfare schemes that the YSRC government has initiated since 2019,’’ Reddy said.

“The volunteer system has been strengthened in tune with the party’s ideology in order to expose their conspiracy before the people. It is time we take the message of the welfare schemes and other benefits to the doorsteps of the people under the Gadapa Gadapaku programme,” he said.



Subba Reddy urged his party leaders at the regional levels to bury their differences and work for the re-election of sitting MLA of Payakaraopeta, Golla Baburao, in the next elections. He also told the party activists to campaign for MLC candidate Seetharaju Sudhakar contesting from the north Andhra graduates constituency.

“Those who sincerely work for the party will be suitably rewarded,’’ he said.



Roads and building minister Dadisetti Raja, Anakapalli MP Dr K. Satyavathi, government whip and Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri and local MLA Golla Babu Rao were present.

Earlier in the day, Subba Reddy called on Kanchi seer Vijayendra Saraswathi at Sankaramatham and sought his blessings. He said the government would make arrangements for the seer’s visit to the Simhachalam temple and for the Maha Kumbh Mela at Bhimili on January 26.