Nation Politics 08 Jan 2021 Telangana State Wome ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana State Women's Commission starts operations, members take charge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Jan 9, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2021, 1:01 am IST
Sunitha Laxma Reddy says that there are challenges that lay ahead due to non-functioning of the commission for two-and-a-half years
The Commission prioritised the women’s helpline number in the state — 181 — and have kept the She Teams initiative on their priority agenda. (DC Photo: Pavan Kumar)
Hyderabad: The newly-appointed Telangana State Women's Commission, headed by V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, a former minister, took charge at the Buddha Bhavan on Friday, in the presence of TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Sunitha Laxma Reddy, who has earlier served as women and child development minister, said that there are challenges that lay ahead due to non-functioning of the commission for two-and-a-half years, and that she will analyse the situation in the next few weeks.

 

They have prioritised the women’s helpline number in the state — 181 — and have kept the She Teams initiative on their priority agenda, saying that the commission will work with the government to implement it effectively, soon.

“The 24x7 helpline number, 181, will be available for women across the state. It will respond immediately and connect them wherever necessary with the police, ambulance, and other emergency services, as well as the nearest Sakhi centre,” Sunitha Laxma Reddy said.

Among the members of the commission are representatives from different sections of society The Women's Commission will be working with the government to make policy recommendations in the state.

 

Tags: telangana state women's commission, sunitha laxma reddy chief of telangana women commission, women commission 24x7 helpline number 181, sakhi centre, she teams
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


