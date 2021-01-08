Nation Politics 08 Jan 2021 TD leaders seek Pres ...
Nation, Politics

TD leaders seek President’s Rule in AP, CBI probe into temple attacks

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2021, 2:50 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2021, 10:20 am IST
The TD men alleged that the state government has not taken any step to check such attacks even as desecration of idols was also happening
The TD leaders alleged allotment of shops in Srisailam temple in violation of GO No. 426 to non-Hindus. The presence of these non-Hindus was affecting the sanctity of the temple as they sold meat, liquor and drugs, it was alleged. — Representational Image
 The TD leaders alleged allotment of shops in Srisailam temple in violation of GO No. 426 to non-Hindus. The presence of these non-Hindus was affecting the sanctity of the temple as they sold meat, liquor and drugs, it was alleged. — Representational Image

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam leaders met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday and submitted a representation seeking a CBI probe into the series of attacks on temples in the state in recent days. They also sought removal of the Jagan-led government and imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Leaders Dhulipalla Nrendra Kumar, Tenali Sravan Kumar, Varla Ramaiah and Buddha Venkanna informed the governor that 140 temples were attacked since the YSR Congress came to power. This, they said, was a violation of fundamental rights of the people and dilution of Articles 25 and 26 providing religious freedom to the people.

 

They alleged that the state government has not taken any step to check such attacks even as desecration of idols was also happening.

The TD leaders said the vandalisation of the sovereign head of the Lord Ram idol at a temple in Ramatheertham hurt sentiments of the Hindus in the state and slammed chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for his “failure” to react on the issue even as he visited the district the next day.

They informed the governor that though the silver lion statues on the chariot of goddess at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada went missing in September, there was no progress yet in tracing them. They also alleged allotment of shops in Srisailam temple in violation of GO No. 426 to non-Hindus. The presence of these non-Hindus was affecting the sanctity of the temple as they sold meat, liquor and drugs, it was alleged.

 

The TD leaders listed out a series of incidents that happened in the temples.

Later, TD leaders told the media that the government was not taking any action to curb these attacks. Instead, the government was trying to implicate TD leaders by filing false cases against them on such counts. The governor also expressed dismay when he was informed about attacks on so many temples, the leaders said.

They were critical of DGP Goutam Sawang for not acting tough in relation to temple attacks. They cautioned him against any attempt to implicate party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

 

...
Tags: attacks on temples in andhra pradesh, jagan government faulted temple attacks, td leaders demand president rule, td seeks cbi probe into series of attacks on temples, 140 temples attacked in andhra pradesh


Latest From Nation

She said the upward graph could also be attributed to the recently concluded local body polls. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Kerala's spurt in covid cases due to robust surveillance, civic polls, says Minister

Even 2G bandwidth services are frequently suspended at places on the pretext of law and order issues, causing huge inconvenience to people. (Representational image: PTI/file photo)

4G services may be restored soon in remaining 18 districts of J&K

Das said both state-level and district-level committees would meet whenever any breach of religious amity occurred, in order to initiate measures and curb recurrence of such incidents. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

AP forms religious tolerance panels at state, district levels to restore peace

The protests by the farmers at the border points in the national capital demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws began on November 28. (Photo: AP)

Supreme Court: Are farmers protected from Covid-19?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers agitating against new agri laws take out tractor march

Farmers, with more than 5,000 tractors and other vehicles, have again showed to the world that they are united, focused, tireless, and firm in their resolve. (Photo: AP)

Supreme Court: Are farmers protected from Covid-19?

The protests by the farmers at the border points in the national capital demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws began on November 28. (Photo: AP)

SC refuses to stay Uttarakhand, UP laws regulating inter-faith marriages

The laws intrude into the right to privacy under Article 21 and freedom of religion under Article 25, it was contended. — PTI

SC to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11

The bench issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on Sharma's plea which has alleged that the Central government has no locus under the Constitution to frame these laws. (Photo:PTI)

Multi-purpose facility centres to start soon: Chief Minister Jagan

The chief minister said ‘From Seed to Sale’ should be the motto of RBKs and they should support farmers in all activities ranging from sowing seeds to selling the crop
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham