TD leaders seek President’s Rule in AP, CBI probe into temple attacks

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam leaders met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday and submitted a representation seeking a CBI probe into the series of attacks on temples in the state in recent days. They also sought removal of the Jagan-led government and imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Leaders Dhulipalla Nrendra Kumar, Tenali Sravan Kumar, Varla Ramaiah and Buddha Venkanna informed the governor that 140 temples were attacked since the YSR Congress came to power. This, they said, was a violation of fundamental rights of the people and dilution of Articles 25 and 26 providing religious freedom to the people.

They alleged that the state government has not taken any step to check such attacks even as desecration of idols was also happening.

The TD leaders said the vandalisation of the sovereign head of the Lord Ram idol at a temple in Ramatheertham hurt sentiments of the Hindus in the state and slammed chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for his “failure” to react on the issue even as he visited the district the next day.

They informed the governor that though the silver lion statues on the chariot of goddess at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada went missing in September, there was no progress yet in tracing them. They also alleged allotment of shops in Srisailam temple in violation of GO No. 426 to non-Hindus. The presence of these non-Hindus was affecting the sanctity of the temple as they sold meat, liquor and drugs, it was alleged.

The TD leaders listed out a series of incidents that happened in the temples.

Later, TD leaders told the media that the government was not taking any action to curb these attacks. Instead, the government was trying to implicate TD leaders by filing false cases against them on such counts. The governor also expressed dismay when he was informed about attacks on so many temples, the leaders said.

They were critical of DGP Goutam Sawang for not acting tough in relation to temple attacks. They cautioned him against any attempt to implicate party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.