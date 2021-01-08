Ramateertham idol desecration: BJP leaders detained over attempt to visit Bodikonda

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narsimha Rao, present at Nellimerla, said he would bring the issue to the notice of Union home minister Amith Shah. — ANI

Vizianagaram: BJP state president Somu Veerraju, MLC P.V.N. Madhav and general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy were detained here as they tried to break the police cordon and reach the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple atop Bodikonda in Ramateertham on Thursday, where an idol of Lord Rama had been decapitated.

In the melee, the BJP president fainted and fell down. What was styled as the BJP’s Dharma Yatra, as announced by state party president a day ago, was stopped at Nellimerla junction in the morning.

This was the second time BJP leaders were detained over their attempt to enter Ramateertham. The first attempt was on Tuesday.

“We want to know who is attacking Hindu temples and why. As many as 21 temples were attacked in the state and not a single person was arrested. Why is the government not allowing only the BJP and Jana Sena to enter Ramateertham,’’ Veerraju asked before he was detained.

The police told them that Section 30 of the Police Act was in force till the end of this month. None would be allowed to visit the temple. The BJP leaders had a heated argument with the cops and then tried to break the cordon.

Tight police deployment was seen on the steps leading to the temple and the entire Bodikonda Hill. Only government officials, temple priests and police officials are allowed inside the temple. The faithful are allowed with prior police permission, but for individuals or small groups only.

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narsimha Rao, present at Nellimerla, said he would bring the issue to the notice of Union home minister Amith Shah.