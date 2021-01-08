KCR undergoes medical tests at Yashoda for inflammation in lungs

A CT scan was done due to inflammation in the lungs and that the CM needed to take rest. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on underwent medical tests at Yashoda Hospital. It is said that he was suffering from inflammation in the lungs, and his personal doctors conducted tests at the hospital. After completing the tests, the CM left for Pragati Bhavan.

Dr M.V. Rao, the CM’s personal doctor, told the media that the Chief Minister’s health was very good. He said that the CM undergoes a medical examination every year as part of his general check-up.

Dr Rao clarified that the CM did not have any signs of Coronavirus infection. A CT scan was done due to inflammation in the lungs. The doctor said that an MRI scan was not required, and the Chief Minister needed to take rest.

Pulmonologist Dr Navneet Sagar and cardiologist Dr Pramod ran several tests on the CM. Minister K.T. Rama Rao, MLC K. Kavitha and MP J. Santosh Kumar accompanied the CM to the hospital.