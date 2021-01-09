Jagan does ‘bhumi puja’ for nine demolished temples in Andhra Pradesh

CM released a calendar prepared by Endowments Department on the occasion with images of all prominent temples, as well as another calendar brought out by Durga Malleswaram Swamy Varla Devasthanam. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy performed “bhumi puja” before laying the foundation stone for reconstruction of nine temples demolished on banks of Krishna River here on Friday.

The CM started with performing puja for development and expansion of Kanaka Durga Temple at an estimated cost of Rs. 77 crore. Foundation stones for eight other temples followed, while he unveiled two separate plaques at a place where Saneeswara Swamy temple is to be constructed.

Later, Jagan Mohan Reddy reached atop Indrakeeladri hill and had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga amid chanting of Vedas by pandits. The CM was presented a memento and portrait of Goddess Kanaka Durga as well as prasadam by temple priests.

The CM released a calendar prepared by Endowments Department on the occasion with images of all prominent temples, as well as another calendar brought out by Durga Malleswaram Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

Ministers Vellampalli Srinviasa Rao, Botsa Satyanarayana Rao, Perni Nani, Kodali Nani, temple executive officer M. V. Suresh Babu and several public representatives and officials were present on the occasion.