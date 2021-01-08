Nation Politics 08 Jan 2021 Jagan betrayed Kapu ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan betrayed Kapu community: TD

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2021, 3:33 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2021, 9:49 am IST
CM announced he will provide Rs 75,000 in five years at the rate of Rs 15,000 per annum to deserving Kapu women under YSR Kapu Nestam
Attacks on members of the Kapu community have increased since Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, TD leader Balisetti Hariprasad said.
 Attacks on members of the Kapu community have increased since Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, TD leader Balisetti Hariprasad said.

Vijayawada: TD state executive secretary and district Kapu leader Balisetti Hariprasad alleged that the chief minister has betrayed the Kapu community. “Kapus are in trouble because of the lifting of reservations and the effecting of a cut in their socio-economic benefits.”

Attacks on members of the Kapu community have increased since Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, he said in Kadapa.

 

He said there were personal attacks on 40 Kapu leaders during the 18-month rule of Jagan, and these had led to destruction as also seizure of property and dismissal of staff on false charges. Recently, former Sarpanch Puransetti Ankulu was murdered in Dachepalli mandal of Guntur district.

Former minister Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa was falsely accused under the SC ST Atrocities Act, he said, and added that the YCP leaders tried to attack MLA Nimmala Ramanayudu, who questioned the government on its false assurances. YCP leaders were allegedly behind the killing of TDP leaders Datti Venkatrao from Balijapeta mandal in Vizianagaram district and Ootukuri Veerababu in East Godavari district.

 

He noted that the CM had announced he will provide financial assistance of Rs 75,000 in five years at the rate of Rs 15,000 per annum to deserving Kapu women under the YSR Kapu Nestam. However, the YCP government, which claimed that there were over a crore of Kapu community members in the state, has cheated them by restricting the scheme to those earning below Rs 2.35 lakh a year.

On the other hand, the former TD government had given due importance to the Kapu community. He requested Kapu leaders in the YSR Congress to demand roll-out of more welfare schemes for the Kapus, he said.

 

The meeting was attended by district Balija welfare association president Gopi Shetty Nagraj, association district secretaries Miriyala Narasimhulu, Mulikinati Ramanjaneyulu, Chennamsetti Ramachandraya and others.

...
Tags: ysr kapu nestham, jagan promised annual financial help to kapu women, jagan neglected kapu community, jagan mohan reddy, kapu community andhra pradesh, balisetti hariprasad


Latest From Nation

She said the upward graph could also be attributed to the recently concluded local body polls. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Kerala's spurt in covid cases due to robust surveillance, civic polls, says Minister

Even 2G bandwidth services are frequently suspended at places on the pretext of law and order issues, causing huge inconvenience to people. (Representational image: PTI/file photo)

4G services may be restored soon in remaining 18 districts of J&K

Das said both state-level and district-level committees would meet whenever any breach of religious amity occurred, in order to initiate measures and curb recurrence of such incidents. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

AP forms religious tolerance panels at state, district levels to restore peace

The protests by the farmers at the border points in the national capital demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws began on November 28. (Photo: AP)

Supreme Court: Are farmers protected from Covid-19?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers agitating against new agri laws take out tractor march

Farmers, with more than 5,000 tractors and other vehicles, have again showed to the world that they are united, focused, tireless, and firm in their resolve. (Photo: AP)

Supreme Court: Are farmers protected from Covid-19?

The protests by the farmers at the border points in the national capital demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws began on November 28. (Photo: AP)

SC refuses to stay Uttarakhand, UP laws regulating inter-faith marriages

The laws intrude into the right to privacy under Article 21 and freedom of religion under Article 25, it was contended. — PTI

SC to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11

The bench issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on Sharma's plea which has alleged that the Central government has no locus under the Constitution to frame these laws. (Photo:PTI)

Multi-purpose facility centres to start soon: Chief Minister Jagan

The chief minister said ‘From Seed to Sale’ should be the motto of RBKs and they should support farmers in all activities ranging from sowing seeds to selling the crop
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham