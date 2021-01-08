Jagan betrayed Kapu community: TD

Attacks on members of the Kapu community have increased since Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, TD leader Balisetti Hariprasad said.

Vijayawada: TD state executive secretary and district Kapu leader Balisetti Hariprasad alleged that the chief minister has betrayed the Kapu community. “Kapus are in trouble because of the lifting of reservations and the effecting of a cut in their socio-economic benefits.”

Attacks on members of the Kapu community have increased since Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, he said in Kadapa.

He said there were personal attacks on 40 Kapu leaders during the 18-month rule of Jagan, and these had led to destruction as also seizure of property and dismissal of staff on false charges. Recently, former Sarpanch Puransetti Ankulu was murdered in Dachepalli mandal of Guntur district.

Former minister Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa was falsely accused under the SC ST Atrocities Act, he said, and added that the YCP leaders tried to attack MLA Nimmala Ramanayudu, who questioned the government on its false assurances. YCP leaders were allegedly behind the killing of TDP leaders Datti Venkatrao from Balijapeta mandal in Vizianagaram district and Ootukuri Veerababu in East Godavari district.

He noted that the CM had announced he will provide financial assistance of Rs 75,000 in five years at the rate of Rs 15,000 per annum to deserving Kapu women under the YSR Kapu Nestam. However, the YCP government, which claimed that there were over a crore of Kapu community members in the state, has cheated them by restricting the scheme to those earning below Rs 2.35 lakh a year.

On the other hand, the former TD government had given due importance to the Kapu community. He requested Kapu leaders in the YSR Congress to demand roll-out of more welfare schemes for the Kapus, he said.

The meeting was attended by district Balija welfare association president Gopi Shetty Nagraj, association district secretaries Miriyala Narasimhulu, Mulikinati Ramanjaneyulu, Chennamsetti Ramachandraya and others.