CM meet on Monday; decisions on school-reopening, vaccination, land & revenue likely

Hyderabad: Key decisions on Covid control, vaccination and reopening of educational institutions, as also matters relating to land and revenue, are expected from a meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Monday.

Ministers, district collectors and officials from the health, education, revenue, panchayat raj, as also municipal and forest departments will attend the meet.

The CM recently reviewed issues related to revenue department and several decisions are pending. The meeting agenda included discussions on pending mutations, regularisation of sada bainamas, setting up of revenue tribunals, and resolution of issues included in Revenue Part B. It will also determine the action required to expedite resolution of revenue-related matters.

The CM is likely to discuss ways to check the spread of Covid-19 and its new strain in the state. He would finalise a plan of action for the vaccine jab including matters of storage and supply. The meeting would also discuss the date and modalities for resumption of classes in educational institutions.

The implementation of rural and urban development programmes will also come up for review. Matters of funds distribution will also be discussed. The meeting will review implementation of the Haritha Haram aimed at increasing the greenery in the state, the Chief Minister’s office said.