Hyderabad: Parties begin luring voters – Civic polls

HYDERABAD: Enthusiasts, whether belonging to ruling TRS or Congress and BJP, have already started canvassing for themselves in a bid to win the forthcoming elections in municipalities and municipal corporations of the state, despite the fact that their respective parties have not yet allotted party tickets to them.

While many aspirants are approaching voters to exercise ballot in their favour, some of the candidates have gone a step ahead and are distributing liquor and money in a bid to woo the electors.

Incidentally, a video clip has gone viral on social media in which an aspirant from Pedda Amberpet on outskirts of the city can be seen distributing liquor to voters. Claiming to be a Congress candidate, he is asking people to elect him as their representative.

Aspiring candidates are similarly visiting the electorate in other parts of the state, urging voters to cast their ballot in their favour, as they are sure to get tickets from their respective parties for contesting the forthcoming elections.

It is believed candidates have started advance campaign in the belief that their respective parties will willy-nilly issue B forms to them, thereby confirming them as the party’s official candidates from their respective wards and divisions.

There is talk in TRS circles that aspirants of ruling party are so confident of their victory that they are making advance payments to voters with a request to reserve their vote for them. Similarly, candidates hoping for the Congress ticket too are distributing money, liquor and biryani packets in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Malkajgiri, Bhongir and Mahbubnagar districts.

