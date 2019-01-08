search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Centre should now stop misusing CBI, NIA for political vendetta: Mehbooba

PTI
Published Jan 8, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
This comes after the SC ruling, reinstating Alok Verma as the CBI Director.
‘Time for the Central gov to stop misusing its influence to arm twist investigative agencies like (the) NIA and CBI for political vendetta,’ said PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: File)
 ‘Time for the Central gov to stop misusing its influence to arm twist investigative agencies like (the) NIA and CBI for political vendetta,’ said PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday to reinstate Alok Verma as CBI director, saying the apex court ruling had restored faith in independent institutions.

"Welcome SCs decision to reinstate #AlokVerma as CBI Dir. (It) reinstates belief in independent institutions of our democracy that are its pillars," Mufti said in a tweet.

 

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Centre should now stop "misusing" the investigative agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) for political ends.

"Time for the Central gov to stop misusing its influence to arm twist investigative agencies like (the) NIA & CBI for political vendetta," she added.

...
Tags: mehbooba mufti, cbi director, alok verma, supreme court
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

The 25-year-old also said he wouldn’t shy away from telling his parents about losing his virginity, telling them: “Aaj mai kar ke aaya." (Photo: Screengrab)
 

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

They are looking for people who can send them hacks and exploits done remotely, and are ready to pay u to $1 million. This also includes remote iOS jailbreaks and Windows exploits, reported Motherboard.
 

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

The set can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. LG says the TV will be available later this year.
 

Trump tightens scrutiny; Chinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley

US President Donald Trump signed new legislation expanding the government’s ability to block foreign investment in US companies, regardless of the investor’s country of origin.
 

Indian scientists protest congress speakers discrediting works of Newton, Einstein

In a lecture at the Indian Science Congress and posted on YouTube, one speaker, Kannan Jegathala Krishnan said Isaac Newton was wrong about gravity, Albert Einstein made a “big blunder” and questioned Stephen Hawking’s achievements.
 

Turkey to investigate Google competition law violation

The investigation will include companies Google Reklamcilik ve Pazarlama, Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Limited and Alphabet Inc.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao tells officials to ‘create’ forests

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

‘Election gimmick’: Congress slams Centre’s 'quota for upper caste' move

'Why did you not think of this for four years and eight months? So obviously thought of as election gimmick three months before the model code,' Congress' Abhishek Singhvi said. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘Cong deviated from tradition’: BJP to contest MP Assembly Speaker election

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath said, 'I welcome their (BJP's) decision. Everything will be clear tomorrow (Tuesday),' (Photo: File | ANI)

Akhilesh says seat sharing with BSP may be announced in a week

'You will come to know about it (alliance) in a week or so,' Yadav said when asked as to when an official announcement will be made. (Photo: File)

‘If any Bengali has chance to be PM, it is Mamata Banerjee’: WB BJP chief

Asked if anyone from BJP's Bengal unit had the chance to be the PM, Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee was ahead in the race. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham