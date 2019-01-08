AICC furious over Sarve Satyanarayana suspension

Hyderabad: The Congress high command has taken a serious view of the party’s TS affairs in-charge R.C. Khuntia ordering the suspension of former Union minister Sarve Satyanarayana, who is also a member of the AICC. The high command is unhappy for announcing the suspension without informing the AICC.

The TPCC suspended Mr Satyanarayana for using offensive language against Mr Khuntia and TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Mr Satyanarayana had even thrown a water bottle at TPCC general secretary Bollu Kishan for questing his foul language at the meeting on Sunday.

This is not the first time that Congress leaders came to blows at a meeting. Earlier, Mr Komati-reddy Venkat Reddy had attacked TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy. No action has been sought against him.

Mr Satyanarayana came down heavily against the TPCC on Monday, questioning the party’s failure in the recent Assembly elections. “Mr Khuntia is an ‘iron leg’ (bad omen) and Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy is not fit to be the TPCC president,” he said, blaming both of them for the party’s poor show in the Telangana state Assem-bly polls. He was particularly critical of the way the candidates were issued party tickets just a day before the nominations were to be filed.

He alleged that Mr Khuntia had built a new house with money of Telangana Congress leaders and party workers. “How can Uttam continue as PCC president, when even his wife failed to win the Kodad seat? When the Ibrahimpatam seat is allotted to the Telugu Desam, how can Uttam give a call to support the BSP candidate?” he asked.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Mr Satyanarayana said, “The Congress has lost the election under the leadership of Uttam and Khuntia. How can the PCC suspend me? It is a shame, as they don’t know that my suspension is in the AICC’s hands. Uttam and Khuntia have to resign taking responsibility for the Congress’ defeat in the elections.”

He said Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy was apprehensive that he would become Chief Minister if the Congress won. “He tried to defeat Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka too. The KCR family is working hard round the clock and not celebrating their victory,” he said.

Mr Satyanarayana further said, “I am the opening batsman and many others will come out soon. Mr Uttam is hand-in-glove with KCR. People thought the Congress will win the election, but Uttam has intentionally defeated it. All Kutami meetings took place in Golkonda Hotel, Golkonda Resorts and Park Hyatt. Is that your money?”

He didn’t stop there. “Mr Khuntia and Mr Uttam took money from many but didn’t give tickets to all. I will take all of them to Delhi. There is a CID case against Uttam Kumar Reddy and he managed it with the help of a contractor.”