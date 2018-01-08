Nitish Kumar bats for dialogue to resolve issues in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, on Monday said that all disputes could be resolved only through talks. “All disputes can be resolved only through talks,” he said in an obvious reference to the Kashmir imbroglio.

Kumar who was speaking at an event organised by J&K’s ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in winter capital Jammu to commemorate the second death anniversary of its patron and former Chief Minister, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, that confrontation will not solve anything. He said Mufti also believed in peaceful resolution of issues rather than acrimony or discord.

Kumar was earlier conferred with the first Mufti Muhammad Sayeed award on Probity in Politics & Public Life.

He said that the late leader had a firm belief that issues confronting a system can be resolved only through dialogue and negotiations. “He always gave a new direction to the position he occupied”, he said adding that he enjoyed a long but intense relation with Mufti in whom he always found a leader who was concerned about the welfare of his people.

On the occasion, renowned economist, columnist and British Parliamentarian, Lord Meghnad Desai delivered the first Mufti memorial lecture on the subject ‘Devolving Power: The British Experience’ in which he traced the legal and constitutional journey of the British society.

Governor, N. N. Vohra chaired the function which was besides others attended also by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Modi.

Vohra in his speech said that ‘it seems we are not excessively engaged with the issues concerning our people...we failed our youth.” He also said, “There are lot of disruptions in academics, exams, results are delayed due to so-called domestic and non-domestic issues, an environment has been created which pulls entire policy back.”

While paying tribute to Mufti, he said, “He would call officers even during my meetings with him and get issues solved.”

He said that Jammu and Kashmir has suffered on varied counts because of domestic and external factors which have been detrimental to the State’s progress and development. He made a passionate appeal for a firm resolve towards negating these factors and work collectively towards achieving our goals.