Despite spat, Mohan Bhagwat to hoist flag at Kerala school

Thiruvananthapuram: RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will again hoist the Tricolour at a school near Palakkad in connection with a camp that begins there on Republic Day. But this time it is a school run by Bharatheeya Vidya Niketan — Vyasa Vidya Peetom — administered by RSS fellow travellers at Kallekkadu on the outskirts of Palakkad town. A three-day camp of mandal-level Sangh functionaries will be held there.

It may be recalled that Mr Bhagwat had created a controversy by hoisting the flag at the government-aided Kanakiamman Higher Secondary School, Palakkad, on Independence Day last year.

The Kerala Education Rules do not apply to the CBSE school and hence the state government cannot intervene in the function. RSS state secretary and Prantha Karyavahak P. Gopalankutty Master told this newspaper that the camp would be attended by over 7,000 mandal-level functionaries.

The programme was decided over one year ago. Celebrating the national days is part of the RSS culture, he said.

The event was shifted to Palakkad from the earlier scheduled venue of Angamaly as the auditorium there had sought a huge rent of Rs 3 crore.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked the general education department to take action against the school where Mr Bhagwat hoisted the flag on Independence Day. Vande Mataram was sung at the function instead of the National Anthem violating the code.

The DPI office had issued a notice to the headmaster and manager seeking an explanation on the issue. Action will be taken based on the report from the deputy director of education, said sources.