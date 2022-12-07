  
Nation Politics 07 Dec 2022 TRS switches to nati ...
Nation, Politics

TRS switches to national mode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 7, 2022, 7:22 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2022, 7:22 am IST
The Chief Minister has asked MPs to use the Winter Session to project BRS as a national party. (Representational photo:Twitter)
 The Chief Minister has asked MPs to use the Winter Session to project BRS as a national party. (Representational photo:Twitter)

Hyderabad: Bolstered by the plan to launch of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), TRS MPs may go on the offensive against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre in the Winter Session of Parliament, raising issues that appeal to the entire nation rather than just Telangana, in line with TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's national political ambitions.

As the Winter Session begins on Wednesday, Rao is said to have asked party members in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha not to limit themselves to Telangana-specific issues but to also raise issues of national importance. The TRS has nine Lok Sabha members and seven Rajya Sabha members.

According to party sources, because the Election Commission is expected to approve BRS anytime after the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections on December 8, the CM asked MPs to use the Winter Session to project BRS as a national party.

Among the critical issues that the CM wants the MPs to raise are power reforms, privatisation of PSUs, rising fuel and essential commodity prices, the Centre usurping the powers of states, the establishment of a separate ministry for BCs, the enumeration of OBCs as part of the Census, and increased reservations for OBCs, SCs, and STs in education and employment. Other issues include a Dalit Bandhu-type scheme for the entire country for the social and economic upliftment of Dalits and free power to agriculture.

TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwar Rao, who attended an all-party meeting convened by the Centre on Tuesday ahead of the Parliament session, demanded that the Centre hold debates on all of these issues.

The TRS also demanded a debate on the Centre's discrimination against Telangana in the allocation of funds and projects, loan restrictions that cost the state government Rs 40,000 crore, and the failure to fulfil state-bifurcation-related promises even after eight years.

...
Tags: upcoming parliament session, parliament’s winter session, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, pm narendra modi, bjp-led government, election commission of india (eci), telangana rashtriya samithi, rajya sabha members, gujarat news, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), lok sabha members, national news, hyderabad news, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), obc, nageshwar rao, parliament session, india news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court (DC)

Eight lakh acres stuck on Dharani: Farmer to HC

YSR Congress MP Margani Bharat (Twitter)

YSRC to fight for AP special status Bill in Parliament’s winter session

The Lepakshi is located in Hindupur assembly segment of Sri Satya Sai district. None of the elected representatives put in efforts to persuade the state government form a committee along with allotment of necessary funding for documentation. (DC File Photo)

Lepakshi heritage site proposal in balance

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

Poachgate: Plea in HC to transfer case to CBI



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi plotting to topple my govt: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao addresses a public meeting at the MVS College ground in Mahbubnagar. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

BJP MLC Vishwanath calls on Siddaramaiah

Bharatiya Janata Party MLC A.H. Vishwanath meets Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo By Arrangement)

BJP govt has failed to protect Kashmiri Pandits, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti addresses a youth convention. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate key BJP meet on Monday

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat Assembly polls: PM Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->