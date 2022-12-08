  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 LIVE !  :  Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in progress at a centre in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo) Neck and neck fight in Himachal: Congress leads in 37 seats, BJP in 31
 LIVE !  :  Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat (PTI/File Photo) BJP heads for a record victory in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Politics 07 Dec 2022 HC adjourns SIT' ...
Nation, Politics

HC adjourns SIT's revision plea in Poachgate case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Dec 8, 2022, 12:38 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2022, 8:34 am IST
Even the apex court had asked the High Court to only decide the issue of transferring the case to CBI. (File Photo: PTI)
 Even the apex court had asked the High Court to only decide the issue of transferring the case to CBI. (File Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday was puzzled by incidental remarks of the ACB court while rejecting the memo filed by SIT, proposing to name BJP leader B.L. Santosh, Tushar Velapally, Kottilil Narayanan Jaggu and Bhusarapu Srinivas, an advocate from Karimnagar as accused in the alleged poaching case of four TRS MLAs.

Justice D. Nagarjun opined that the ACB court has gone very extensively in
its orders and it looked like the trial court was deciding the case on
merits, while examining the memo filed by SIT. The ACB court orders dated
December 6, indicated quashing the case, the judge commented.

Justice Nagarjun was dealing with a criminal revision petition filed by SIT,
which moved a lunch motion criminal revision case, seeking suspension of the
orders of 1st additional special judge for trial of SPE & ACB cases, which
rejected the memo.

In its orders on Monday, the ACB court made several observations like
stating that law and order police or SIT was not a competent authority to
investigate into the case registered as the provisions of Prevention of
Corruption Act. The trial court faulted the registration of the case under
several sections of IPC and PC Act.

Challenging the rejection of the memo, SIT approached the High Court, which
was heard on Wednesday afternoon by Justice D. Nagarjun.

Senior counsel and BJP leader N. Ramchander Rao, appearing for Srinivas,
took objection that copies of the criminal revision case were not served on
him, though he had argued for Srinivas in the ACB court. It thereby deprived
his client an opportunity to look at the contents of the petition, which was
tantamount to violation of principles of natural justice.  Justice D.
Nagarjun agreed with the submission of the senior counsel and said that when
SIT filed a memo, the proposed accused should be duly informed.

Advocate general B.S. Prasad informed that the order of the ACB court does
not stand because there is apparent illegality and the order requires it to
be suspended or quashed immediately at the threshold itself.  He said that
when the entire issue has been seized by the High Court and the Supreme
Court, how the ACB court could reject SIT’s memo filed by the SIT. Even the
apex court had asked the High Court to only decide the issue of transferring
the case to CBI, the advocate general said.

Justice Nagarjun asked the advocate general why SIT had sought permission
from ACB to array the proposed accused, when the investigation agency can
name any persons as accused by filing memo or additional charge sheet after
getting evidence.

While intervening, public prosecutor C. Pratap Reddy informed that SIT went
by the procedure under section of 172 Cr.P.C. It is the prerogative of the
police to come to the conclusion as to who should be arrayed as accused.

The judge agreed with the contentions of the advocate general and the public
prosecutor but was not inclined to suspend the order of ACB court. Stating
that the decision will be given only after hearing contentions of both
sides, Justice Nagarjun adjourned the case to Thursday

...
Tags: telangana high court, poaching of trs mlas, telangana high court hearing on poachgate
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Who gave poachgate evidence to the CM, HC asks SIT
Poachgate: Plea in HC to transfer case to CBI
SIT not allowed to name Santosh accused in ‘Poachgate’

Latest From Nation

Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in progress at a centre in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Neck and neck fight in Himachal: Congress leads in 37 seats, BJP in 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI)

BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat (PTI/File Photo)

BJP heads for a record victory in Gujarat Assembly elections

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the Praja Sangarama Yatra on Wednesday (Photo by arrangement)

KCR must tell court how he obtained poachgate 'evidence': BJP



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP hoping to set new records in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

Victory in Gujarat will make BJP only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight assembly elections.(Representational Image/PTI)

BJP MLC Vishwanath calls on Siddaramaiah

Bharatiya Janata Party MLC A.H. Vishwanath meets Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Telangana HC allows Bandi Sanjay's yatra, with riders

Women leaders give sweets to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar after the Telangana High Court issued permission to Praja Sangrama Yatra at the MP's office in Karimnagar on Monday. (DC)

Congress attacks Modi govt over 'Chinese shelters in Depsang'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Image: PTI)

Bharat Jodo Yatra heads for Ujjain in MP; Rahul Gandhi seen riding bicycle briefly

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a bicycle during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Indore district. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->