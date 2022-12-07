KCR to tour Jagtial district today

Warangal: The much-postponed visit of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to Jagtial district will finally materialise on Wednesday. He is scheduled to inaugurate the new collectorate complex built over 20 acres of land, lay foundation stone for the newly sanctioned medical college, open the TRS party office and address a massive public meeting near the Mote road, in which around two lakh people are expected to participate.

Incidentally, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra is also entering the Jagtial district on Wednesday. Officials of intelligence department have information that BJP activists may try to disrupt the CM’s public meeting. Family members of Kondagattu bus accident victims are also expected to protest.

Police have started putting BJP leaders under house arrest. They are also making arrangements to ensure that families of Kondagattu victims do not disrupt the CM’s convoy.

Three ministers T. Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, along with MLAs S. Sanjay Kumar and K. Vidyasagar Rao, MLCs K. Kavitha, L. Ramana, T. Bhanu Prasad and Padi Koushik Reddy, have been given the responsibility of mobilising people for the public meeting from Jagtial, Korutla, Dharmapuri, Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada and Huzurabad constituencies.

Jagtial district administration is making arrangements to ensure that the tour programme of Chandrasekhar Rao passes off smoothly. Police under supervision of district superintendent of police Sindhu Sharma, Ramagundam police commissioner Chandrasekhar Reddy and DSPs Prakash and Ravinder Reddy have beefed up security. Around 2,325 police personnel are being deployed.

Observers are curious about the manner in which KCR is going to attack the BJP, with friction between the ruling and opposition party being at an all-time high. National investigation agencies have already intensified their operations against TRS leaders.

Incidentally, MLC Kavitha, will also be attending Wednesday’s public meeting being addressed by her father and CM Chandrasekhar Rao.