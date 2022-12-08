  
Nation, Politics

KCR ignores raids, talks of TRS work

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Dec 8, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2022, 12:17 am IST
The BJP government at the Centre was attempting to privatise public sector companies in order to hand them over to corporate behemoths: KCR. (DC File Photo)
JAGITAL: Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, but the usual vitriol and rhetoric he normally delivers was missing, merely stating that the BJP government at the Centre hasn’t met its promises.

Addressing a public meeting near Mote Road in Jagitial district, Rao criticised the Centre while comparing how Telangana state fared on some fronts and emphasising some welfare programmes that were only implemented in Telangana. The BJP government at the Centre was attempting to privatise public sector companies in order to hand them over to corporate behemoths, he said, urging people to recognise the urgent need for a change in national politics for the welfare of the people and the protection of government properties. Rao stated that it was time for Telangana to influence national politics with the formation of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti, while avoiding mentioning specific issues that he had raised during the public meeting in Mahabubnagar on December 4, such as the MLAs poachgate case or raids by CBI, ED, and I-T on TRS leaders or companies owned by them.

The CM went on to list his government's accomplishments in implementing welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima, claiming that no other
state in the country was doing so. Telangana is the only state that is providing Rythu Bandhu by understanding the problems of farmers. "The Rythu Bandhu amount will be deposited in the farmers' bank accounts within 10 days," he claimed. Furthermore, the CM stated that the state government was spending Rs.13,000 to 14,000 crore to provide farmers with 24 hours of free electricity. "Narendra Modi became Prime Minister exactly eight years ago, when I became Chief Minister, but he has done nothing since. Is there anything positive happening in the irrigation, drinking water, and power sectors,” he asked.

On 'Make in India,' the CM mocked the initiative, claiming that there was a China bazaar everywhere in India, with every China product available in the markets, including Chinese crackers, kites,'manja' (string), lamps, and lights. "Why are there China Bazaars near Korutla Machine Hospital and at Circus Ground in Karimnagar? Where are Make in India bazaars,” he asked.

'Sabka Ka Saath and Sabka Ka Vikas,' said Modi, but there is no ‘Saath’ and no ‘Vikas’ in any sector. Modi is deceiving the people of the country by deducting funds for Anganwadi centres and referring to Beti Bachao and Beti Padavao. Telangana has lost around 3 lakh crores as a result of the BJP government's inability, he claimed. Everyday atrocities against women and Dalits are on the rise in BJP-ruled states. Approximately 10,000 industries and factories have been closed in the country to date. Over 50 lakh people have lost their jobs and taken to the road. Because of the BJP government's anti-people policies, approximately 10,000 investors have left the country without investing, he remarked.

The CM approved Rs.100 crore for the Kondagattu Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy
temple’s development and promised that he would visit the temple soon and,
after offering special prayers, would begin development work to transform Kondagattu into one of the most prestigious pilgrim destinations in the country. Previously, the temple was housed in 20 acres of land. However, 384 acres of land were allotted to the temple after the formation of Telangana state and that the temple now owned more than 400 acres of land, he claimed.

 

