Date fixed: CBI to question Kavitha on December 11

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 7, 2022, 2:01 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2022, 2:01 am IST
"I have carefully gone through the content of the FIR, list of accused persons as well as the contents of the complaint dated 22-07-2022, I wish to place on record that my name does not figure in any manner whatsoever," Kavitha said in her letter. (Photo: Twitter)
Hyderabad: The CBI will question TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam at her Hyderabad residence after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter wrote to the agency indicating that she would be available to record her statement on December 11.

The TRS MLC on Monday said she would be able to meet the CBI investigators from December 11-15 (except on December 13). The agency agreed to Kavitha's request to postpone the December 6 date.

CBI DIG Raghavendra Vatsa on Tuesday wrote to Kavitha, "It is informed that CBI team will visit your residence at 1100 hrs on 11.12.2022 for your examination and recording of your statement in connection with investigation of aforesaid case. Kindly confirm your availability on the said date and time at your residential address (sic)."

To this, Kavitha replied, "I will be available at my residence on 11.12.2022 at 11.00 hours in connection with your investigation (sic)."

Earlier, Kavitha had assured her cooperation in the investigation. "I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation, I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation. It is made clear that this is without prejudice to my legal rights available under law," she added.

Kavitha also refuted CBI charges linking her name to the liquor scam, claiming that the ruling BJP was attempting to implicate her in the liquor scam out of political vendetta. She claimed that the BJP began targeting political party leaders after the TRS exposed the BJP's failures.

Kavitha had confirmed on December 2 that the CBI issued her a notice under Section 160 of the CrPC, requesting clarification in the Delhi liquor case.

"I have informed the authorities that, per their request, I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on December 6th," Kavita said in a media statement on December 2.

On December 3, however, Kavitha wrote to the CBI requesting copies of the complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, as well as the FIR copy. In a letter to the CBI, Kavitha stated that she had gone through the liquor scam complaint copy and the FIR registered in the Delhi liquor policy scam case and that her name does not figure in any way.

In its reply, the CBI informed her that a copy of FIR and complaint was available on the website. "I have carefully gone through the content of the FIR, list of accused persons as well as the contents of the complaint dated 22-07-2022, I wish to place on record that my name does not figure in any manner whatsoever," Kavitha said in her letter.

