  
Nation Politics 07 Dec 2022 All set for Jayaho B ...
Nation, Politics

All set for Jayaho BC meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Dec 7, 2022, 1:49 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2022, 1:49 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to reveal the future plans of his government to empower the backward communities (BCs) via their welfare and development, during the Jayaho BC Maha Sabha on Wednesday.
 
The ruling YSRC is organising the Jayaho BC Maha Sabha here with lakhs of BCs, including 82,000 people's representatives from these social groups to consolidate their support to the Jagan-led government.
 
The YSRC leaders said the chief minister would explain the steps his government took so far for the welfare and development of BCs and would quote facts and figures. He would also reveal his government’s future plans for the BCs as part of his party’s build-up for the next elections.

BC ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Gummanuru Jayaram and Ch Venugopalakrishna as also other leaders said the amount spent by the Telugu Desam government on BC welfare in its five years was only Rs 19,369 crore. The Jagan government, in the past three and a half years, disbursed via DBT Rs 2 lakh crore to BC, SC, ST and minority communities. The money, the YSRC leaders said, was directly deposited in their bank accounts.
 
They stated that out of 484 posts related to 137 corporations, 243 have been given to BCs by the YSRC government. “Jagan set up 56 corporations specifically for the BCs. Our government established the BC Commission on a permanent basis.”

They said 1.3 lakh permanent jobs were provided through village and ward secretariats. Some 83 per cent of those who got these jobs belonged to the BC, SC, ST and minority communities.

They said the Jayaho BC Maha Sabha will gain the top place in contemporary history and this meeting would create a record with lakhs of BCs attending it. “The IGMC stadium will be jam-packed with more than 82,000 BC people’s representatives and with BC masses coming from 26 districts of AP.”

Giving an example of how BCs were given priority by chief minister Jagan Reddy, the BC ministers and leaders said not even 10 BCs got ministerial posts in successive governments in united Andhra Pradesh. But, CM Jagan has given 70 per cent of the cabinet berths to backward communities.
 
They said, similarly, Jagan has given more than 40 to 50 per cent seats to BCs in municipal and local body elections.

The BC leaders launched a slogan on the occasion, ‘Jayaho BC Maha Sabha --Backward castes are the backbone to the government’.
 
Among those attending the Mahasabha will be BC people’s representatives from ward level in Gram Panchayats to those holding high-level positions.

Transport arrangements are also being made to ferry the BCs for the event. Around 2,000 buses will bring around one lakh BC members for the rally from 175 constituencies. Another 2,000 buses will bring in the BC delegates.

Four thousand hotels and 150 function halls in and around Vijayawada and Guntur have been booked for the members to come and attend the BC Maha Sabha.

At 12 noon, the chief minister would address the Maha Sabha and highlight the welfare measures taken for the BCs by the YSRC government and what would be done by it for the BCs in the future. After this meeting, zonal meetings will be held, followed by district-level and constituency-level BC meetings.

 

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, jayaho bc maha sabha
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


