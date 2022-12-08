Hindus must set aside caste equation and vote for BJP: Bandi

NIRMAL: While urging the Telangana people to give the BJP a chance because they have elected several political parties in the past, BJP state president Bandi

Sanjay Kumar fervently appealed to the 80 percent Hindu population to vote for the party by setting caste equations aside.

Addressing a meeting at Khanapur town before entering into Jagtial district, Bandi launched a scathing attack on the TRS government accusing it of widespread "corruption and scams" and asserting that Telangana requires a strong government of "double engine." Bandi claimed that Chief Minister K.

Chandrasekhar Rao had scheduled his Jagtial visit to coincide with his Praja

Sangrama Yatra, which had elicited a massive response from the people, and that the CM was misleading people by spreading false information that the BJP government would fix the metres for the agricultural motors, and he questioned whether the BJP had fixed the metres after winning the Huzurabad and Dubbakka elections.

Further, he accused the CM of attempting to fix metres on agricultural motors while blaming the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to mislead people and paint the BJP in a negative light. "We will not allow KCR to install metres on agricultural motors," he declared. He also claimed that the CM was providing free power to his farmhouse and claimed that the same amount of power could be provided to 30 villages with the same amount of power provided to his farmhouse. Bandi stated that KCR was attempting to provoke the people in order to save his daughter Kavitha from the liquor scam and urged them to be cautious and not fall into KCR's trap. Calling the CM "Golmal Govindam," he accused KCR of never visiting the villages he was visiting as part of his Praja Sangrama yatra to learn about public problems. He also accused TRS MLA Rekha Naik of Khanapur of corruption by listing her assets and wealth after being elected twice.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and former MP Rathod Ramesh too alleged Rekha Naik of amassing huge wealth illegally and exploited the people through

commissions in road works, Dalit Bandu and 2BHK and sanctioning development works to contractors and distribution of tractors, as well as exploiting farmers through her two rice mills.

Nirmal BJP president Ramadevi, senior leaders Suhasini Reddy, Mallikarjun

Reddy, Ayyannagari Bhumanna, Manohar Reddy, Ravula Ramanth, Payal Shankar, Ritesh Rathod, Bhuykya Janaki, Satla Ashok, Kandi Srinivas Reddy, Harinaik and others were present.