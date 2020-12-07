KCR: TRS to enforce bandh in Telangana

KTR said that the Chief Minister was moved by the plight of farmers protesting on the outskirts of New Delhi in cold weather.

Hyderabad: The farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday got a shot in the arm in Telangana state with the ruling TRS supporting the call. Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao extended his complete support for the bandh and asked his cadre to directly participate in it. He appealed to the people to stand by farmers and make the bandh a success.

Rao justified his support and stated that farmers are legally agitating against the Centre’s Farm Bills. He reminded that since these Bills will harm the interests of the farmers, the TRS had opposed them in Parliament. He felt the agitation must continue till these Bills are withdrawn and said the TRS would work to make the bandh a success.

Meanwhile, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao alleged that the Centre misused its strength in Parliament, especially in the Rajya Sabha, to push through the Bills through despite stiff Opposition from various political parties.

Addressing a press conference in Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, he said that the Chief Minister was moved by the plight of farmers protesting on the outskirts of New Delhi in cold weather. Rama Rao said TRS will actively participate in the bandh. “We salute the fighting spirit of the farmers,” he said.

Following the call given by the Chief Minister, all elected representatives of the TRS including ministers and leaders of its affiliated organisations and members of Rythu Bandhu samitis and other farmers’ organisations decided to stage a Rasta Roko on the National Highways during the bandh.

The TRS appealed to all business establishments, trade unions, transportation including the TSRTC to observe bandh for at least two hours till 12 noon, and extend their support to the agitating farmers.