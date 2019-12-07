Nation Politics 07 Dec 2019 UP rape victim' ...
Nation, Politics

UP rape victim's death 'extremely sad', case will be fast tracked: Adityanath

PTI/ANI
Published Dec 7, 2019, 10:41 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 10:55 am IST
On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the death of Unnao gangrape victim "extremely sad" and conveyed his condolences to the aggrieved family. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the death of Unnao gangrape victim "extremely sad" and conveyed his condolences to the aggrieved family. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the death of Unnao gangrape victim "extremely sad" and conveyed his condolences to the aggrieved family.

The Chief Minister in a press note said that all the accused have been arrested and the case will be taken to a fast-track court.

 

"All the accused persons have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and punishment will be given," he said in a statement issued here.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

Condemning the death of Unnao rape victim, Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP Deputy Chief Minister said: “This is an extremely unfortunate incident, I can't even imagine what the family of the victim is going through. I assure them that we will not spare the culprits, will get them punished at the earliest.”

On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

Talking on reports about 86 rapes in last 11 months in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “These cases should not be politicised. We will not spare the culprits, however powerful they may be. We will take strictest action.”

“It is saddening that the victim is no more with us today. We will appeal to the concerned court today to take this case to fast track court. We will also appeal to hear the case on a day to day basis,” Pathak added.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: unnao rape case, yogi adityanath, safdarjung hospital
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

The incident happened on Thursday at the first floor of the building on Taratala Road and police said they have arrested a 19-year-old man who is a neighbour of the girl. (Representational Image)

6-year-old girl locked in bathroom, raped by neighbour in Kolkata

According to SAFAR, the rise in air pollution was because of the prevalence of calm surface winds and a decrease in ventilation coefficient which creates a conducive environment for pollutant accumulation. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi air in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day, AQI crosses 380 mark

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa over his decision to not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state and said that the BJP leader was acting against only one community. (Photo: File)

K'tka CM hates only one community: Siddaramaiah attacks Yediyurappa over Tipu Jayanti

After the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her injuries in Safdarjung Hospital here, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Saturday said that the system and her seven-year struggle have been defeated today. (Photo: ANI)

Defeat of system, my 7-year struggle: Nirbhaya's mother on Unnao rape victim's death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K'tka CM hates only one community: Siddaramaiah attacks Yediyurappa over Tipu Jayanti

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa over his decision to not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state and said that the BJP leader was acting against only one community. (Photo: File)

'Justice served, Hyd police chose shortcut' says Sena on Telangana encounter

A day after all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana were killed in a police encounter, Shiv Sena on Saturday said that justice had been served. (Photo: File)

Cabinet berths for turncoats if elected: KS Eshwarappa

KS Eshwarappa

FIR against Heggadadevana Kote legislator

“On Thursday, over 500 people of Hosaramenahalli protested when the police reportedly tried to stop Congress leader and Heggadadevana Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu from interacting with party workers outside a polling booth after casting his vote at his native Hosa Ramenahalli village. Later Mr Chikkamadu alleged misuse of power by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, with his supporters insisting that the police apologise to him. Mysuru Assistant Superintendent of Police Sneha and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunder Raj intervened and the crowd dispersed,” Dr Vijaykumar stated.

Shivajinagar: Roshan Baig camp upbeat on BJP win

R. Roshan Baig
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham