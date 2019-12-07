Nation Politics 07 Dec 2019 Did BS Yediyurappa t ...
Nation, Politics

Did BS Yediyurappa turn the tide in favour of BJP?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 7, 2019, 2:38 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 2:48 am IST
Worried over low turnout, CM ensured BJP loyalists voted.
Security personnel outside the strong room where EVMs of Shivajinagar bypoll are kept at Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru on Friday (Photo: KPN)
 Security personnel outside the strong room where EVMs of Shivajinagar bypoll are kept at Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru on Friday (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru: Decisions taken at crucial moments make all the difference between victory and defeat and the story of the Assembly bypolls held on Thursday to 15 seats is no different as a herculean effort made by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to draw pro-BJP voters to polling booths on sensing a low voter turnout, could tilt the scales in favour of the BJP as the exit polls have already indicated.

Sources in the BJP say Yediyurappa got down to work to draw party supporters to the polling booths Thursday noon soon after he was told about the low 40 per cent polling in the state. He did not throw up his hands and do nothing, instead he reportedly called every leader, from the seniormost to the most junior,  to make sure the party's supporters didn't miss voting.  

 

The BJP veteran then proceeded to monitor if they had actually turned up at the booths. This energised party workers, who did everything possible to make sure the BJP's supporters cast their vote, say sources.     

If the results are in line with the exit polls, it will be a big plus for Yediyurappa for another reason too as he faced huge rebellion in every constituency thanks to the fielding of disqualified legislators in the bypolls. A sterling performance in the bypolls against this backdrop could prove a huge boost for him, say party sources.      

No initiative of this kind was visible in the Congress camp with sources claiming that it was all because of former chief minister Siddaramaiah's inability to rally his partymen behind him and also strike a chord with voters.   If  Yediyurappa can win more than the eight seats he needs for a simple majority, Karnataka will also have bucked the recent national trend, and people rejecting turncoats in elections.  In neighbouring Maharashtra, the BJP lost many seats because it fielded turncoats from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the recent assembly elections there.  

While the Congress in Karnataka tried its best to harp on the "betrayal" of its party legislators, who brought down the coalition government in July, it appears this factor may not have worked in the state as much. In fact, many Congress and Janata Dal (S) leaders here admit that the ruling BJP may make a greater haul of seats these byelections than anticipated.

...
Tags: assembly bypolls, chief minister b.s. yediyurappa, polling booths
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

S.Deepthi

Transgender joins forest dept in Ooty

P. Chidambaram

P Chidambaram to speak today at TNCC on political situation

Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami interacts with Dy CM O. Panneerselvam at a meet to discuss local body polls with the party’s allies, including PMK, DMDK and BJP in Chennai on Friday. — DC

SC ruling on local body polls historic, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

According to the police, the incident took place when the workers were engaged in constructing a building belonging to one Prem Kumar near Gangai Amman Kovil in Lakshmipuram in Red Hills.

Chennai: One dead, six injured in wall collapse



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Siddaramaiah rivals predict 10 seats for BJP

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his deputies Govind Karjol and Ashwathnarayana offer floral tribute to the bust of Dr B.R. Ambedkar to mark Mahaparinirvan Divas, in Bengaluru on Friday (Photo: DC)

Pro, anti-Siddaramiah camps differ on Congress tally

Siddaramiah

Lawyer of Nirbhaya's parents slams those critising Telangana encounter

'Those who talk of human rights over this encounter, I would like to ask them did they ever go to the accused or their families and told them not to do such crimes?', Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha said. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: BJP beams but low turnout a worry

BJP’s Ramesh Jarkiholi at a polling booth in Gokak on Thursday

Not less than 12 for Congress: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham