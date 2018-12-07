TRS ferrying cash in Ambulances, alleges Kutami

Hyderabad: Prajakutami leaders complained to the Election Commission that TRS leaders were transporting large quantities of money in ambulances and media vehicles. The Kutami leaders demanded immediate action against the erring officials, and those manning the vehicles that are transporting the cash.

They alleged that their colleagues in the Prajakutami were subject to police highhandedness and cited the arrest of Congress leader Revanth Reddy as an example, they said the police was harassing Congress candidates Vanteru Pratap Reddy in Gajwel, where caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting, Mr Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy (Bhupalapally) and Mr Turupu Jaya Prakash Reddy (Sangareddy).

TD Kukatpally candidate Nandamuri Suhasini complained to the poll panel about police officers supporting TRS candidate Madhavarm Krishna Rao. She claimed DCP Venkateswara Rao and Kukatpally ACP Surendra were supporting the TRS candidate.