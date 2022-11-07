  
 BREAKING !  :  10.31: 5th round counting ahead in Munugode
 
Nation Politics 07 Nov 2022 TRS wins high-voltag ...
Nation, Politics
Sriram Karri
Sriram Karri is the Resident Editor of Deccan Chronicle, based in Hyderabad. He is also the author of the MAN Asian Literary Prize long-listed novel 'Autobiography of a Mad Nation' and 'The Spiritual Supermarket'.

TRS wins high-voltage Munugode bypoll after neck-and-neck fight

Published Nov 7, 2022, 7:41 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2022, 7:41 am IST
TRS cadre celebrate at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday after the party won the Munugode bypoll. (Image: DC)
 TRS cadre celebrate at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday after the party won the Munugode bypoll. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: The TRS won.

It won a tight fight. It won with a decisive majority of over 10,000 votes. It achieved the win after investing extraordinary levels of fight, deploying unprecedented levels of assets, including nearly 100 legislators and ministers. But it won, and nothing else matters.

After months of political slugfest, the pink party grabbed the prize in the tri-cornered contest, which was billed as a potential bellwether for the Assembly elections. In politics, while there are second chances, there is no second prize.

All analysis of silver linings must be set aside to concede that the BJP tactic of pushing a byelection in Telangana by the resignation and shifting of party by Congress legislator Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy failed, and Rajgopal Reddy, brave rhetoric apart, lost. As did the ambitious BJP, whose vaulting over-ambition led it to somersault and fall on its face.

Telangana’s post 2018 elections overall score of bypolls stands thus: TRS – 3 (Huzurnagar, Nagarjunsagar and Munugode), BJP – 2 (Dubbak and Huzurabad), and Congress – zilch.

Sunday’s counting was unveiled with a deceptive four-vote lead for the TRS in the postal ballot round, followed by a solid lead in the first. The BJP flattered to deceive, leading the next two rounds – promising a thriller. But the pink party led in every single round thereafter.

Too much evidence points to both major parties spending too much money, distributing too much liquor, and promising too many things to win each vote. The high voter percentage itself was a proof of money spent lavishly, and illegally.

The Congress, which changed its mind to give the ticket to a woman, the only one in the fray, and daughter of a late veteran, who represented the constituency several times, fought well and fiercely, but was sadly out of the race right from the start. For starters, she had no money. Second, she lost most second-level leaders to focused poaching. Thirdly, sympathy and goodwill aside, no one really believed the Congress was a serious challenger in this fight.

The fight, however, was significant, with Palvai Sravanthi, despite losing her deposit, polling over 23,000 votes and tilting the battle away from the BJP towards the TRS. That alone might have been the biggest difference in the end between Huzurabad and Munugode.

While Rajgopal Reddy was bigger and more central to the polls than the BJP, the party was much bigger than Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, the candidate the TRS fielded. Most people chose the overall leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in deciding the winner while the runner-up polled the votes for his own individual bid to be re-elected, but it was found short.

Both parties and candidates played the all-in mode – holding back nothing. The long drawn campaign was Machiavellian in its totality and construct; nothing but a win mattered. Allegations and counter-allegations abounded. Fabrications, fake news, stretched truth were all thrown into the cauldron. Logic and emotions were twisted to set a narrative.

In the end, people voted for the car symbol, the TRS, setting to rest, at least for now, if there is a burning desire to see a change of those in power in the state. The car has manoeuvred itself out of a tight jam, and will ride easy on the highway of victory for over a year.

If history records it as the last ever election of the TRS, it was only fair, it goes with a win.

...
Tags: munugode assembly constituency, munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Munugode Bypolls: How the day panned out
Munugode bypoll: Strong organisational network gives TRS edge over others

Latest From Nation

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that people voted for Congress party in Munugode to save the democracy in spite of financial temptations by the TRS and BJP. This defeat of the Congress will lay the foundation for Congress resurgence in the 2023 general elections, he said. — DC File Image

Congress staring at doomsday, says BJP

Vujjini Narayana Rao was CPI MLA in 1985, 1989, and 1994 and Palla Venkat Reddy in 2004. Narayana Rao's son Vujjini Yadagiri Rao was elected MLA from Munugode in 2009. — DC Image

Left parties played a key role in TRS triumph

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said party leader Rahul Gandhi had emerged as a tall leader during the crisis created by divisive forces — DC Image

Rahul is hope for India, says Revanth

Pending bills prior to December 2020 will be issued separately and without levying interest and penalty for arrears as on November 30, 2020. — DC File Image

Users don’t join plan, don’t pay water bills



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Munugode verdict 'a slap on the face of Modi and Shah', says KTR

K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

BJP wins four out of seven seats in November 3 bypolls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Those spreading hatred, defaming Gujarat will be swept out of state, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting at Kaprada in Valsad district, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI)

BJP will implement UCC in Himachal if returns to power again in state, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: PTI)

Bihar bypolls: RJD takes lead in two seats, BJP trailing

The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->