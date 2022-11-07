  
 BREAKING !  :  10.31: 5th round counting ahead in Munugode
 
Nation Politics 07 Nov 2022 TRS has every reason ...
Nation, Politics

TRS has every reason to smile post-Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Nov 7, 2022, 2:03 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2022, 2:03 am IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supporters celebrate Munugode Assembly constituency by-election results, at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI)
 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supporters celebrate Munugode Assembly constituency by-election results, at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has every reason to smile as it could keep its core voter base more or less intact irrespective of the party winning or losing in the five bypolls that the state witnessed after the 2018 Assembly elections.

The voting pattern has also punctured the opposition’s claims of a strong anti-incumbency. On the other hand, the bypoll outcomes have been increasingly highlighting what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needed to do to stake a claim to being the TRS’ principal rival for 2023 - have a recognisable face in more than 90 per cent of the Assembly segments.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday described the Munugode result as a reflection of the party’s position as the TRS’ principal rival. In reality, the saffron party could win Dubbak and Huzurabad and missed Munugode narrowly because the candidates were strong. “The individuals added strength to the party rather than making gains out of it,” pointed out a BJP leader, who has become popular in recent times.

With hardly one year to go for the Assembly polls, the BJP would have to poach strong leaders from the TRS and the Congress to remain in the fray and avoid the drubbing as in Huzurnagar and Nagarjunasagar.

Significantly, the party leaders, notwithstanding the alleged ‘poachgate ’scandal, have been openly declaring that the party would force more bypolls, which was the strategy that the TRS boss K. Chandrashekar Rao had adopted before the state’s bifurcation.

In Munugode, K. Prabhakar Reddy polled 97,000 votes for the TRS in the bypoll as against the 74,687 the party secured in the 2018 state election. The additional vote the TRS got is considered to be mainly from the Left parties, which backed it this time.

“Had Rajgopal Reddy not been a candidate, the BJP’s score would have remained at 12,000-odd it got in 2018,” TRS leader Dasoju Sravan pointed out.

In the Huzurnagar bypoll the TRS improved its vote tally from 85,530 in 2018 to 1,13,094 a year later and in Nagarjunasagar the votes the TRS polled went up from 83,743 to 88,982. In both places, the BJP lost its deposit, securing 1.31 per cent and four per cent of the vote respectively.

In Huzurabad, Eatala Rajendar got 1.04 lakh votes in 2018 and just 2,000 more in the fiercely contested 2021 bypoll against the 80,000 votes secured by the TRS candidate. Analysing the voting pattern, the TRS leaders claimed that the party’s vote base remained more or less intact and that Rajendar could only win with the Congress vote. In Dubbak alone, the party’s performance was on downslide in the bypoll but the percentage of drop in votes was less than 30 per cent.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samiti (trs), bharatiya rashtra samithi, munugode bypoll, telangana bjp, poachgate
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Rahul to end TS leg of BJY with public meeting today

K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

Munugode verdict 'a slap on the face of Modi and Shah', says KTR

Rahul Gandhi bharat jodo yatra from Alladurg to Masanapalli on Sunday (Photo: DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Bharath Jodo yatra Alladurg in Medak district, to Mahavdev Pally

BSP state president R.S. Praveen Kumar at the party's Munugode office. (DC image)

Fourth place finish delights BSP leadership



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP wins four out of seven seats in November 3 bypolls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Those spreading hatred, defaming Gujarat will be swept out of state, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting at Kaprada in Valsad district, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI)

BJP will implement UCC in Himachal if returns to power again in state, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: PTI)

Bihar bypolls: RJD takes lead in two seats, BJP trailing

The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting (ANI)

Bring BJP back to power in Himachal, appeals PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporter during his visit to Solan. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->