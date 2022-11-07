  
 BREAKING !  :  10.31: 5th round counting ahead in Munugode
 
Nation Politics 07 Nov 2022 Steel plant staff to ...
Nation, Politics

Steel plant staff to boycott work on day Modi lands in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V.KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Nov 7, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2022, 8:48 am IST
10,000 workers to boycott work in VSP on Nov. 11 The protest will be 639th by the staff of RINL. — PTI File Image
 10,000 workers to boycott work in VSP on Nov. 11 The protest will be 639th by the staff of RINL. — PTI File Image

VISAKHAPATNAM: On Friday, November 11, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Visakhapatnam, over 10,000 workers of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will be boycotting duties to put on record their differences with centre on its plan to disinvest its share in the prestigious steel plant.

Incidentally, Friday’s boycott of work will be the 639th protest VSP workers will be holding ever since February 3, 2021, the day they started their agitation against privatisation of the steel plant, established after a struggle of over two decades.
VSP staff, under the aegis of the Vizag Steel Plant Porata Samiti (VSPPS), are planning a massive bike rally with over 1,000 participants from Gurrampalem to Gandhi Statue opposite the GVMC office in Dwarakanagar on November 9.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, samiti convener Ayodhyaram pointed out that they have already started pasting posters “Modi Ji Stop Vizag Steel Plant Sale” at 10,000 different points in the city to show their anger against the centre's decision on the plant.

“We met Y.V. Subba Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy from YSRC, Ganta Srinivasa Rao from Telugu Desam and other BJP leaders for an appointment with the PM to explain our pledges and consequences if the plant is privatised. We are not protesting at the PM's public meeting venue due to security reasons. But we will start protests from November 9 till the PM leaves Vizag to ensure that our pain reaches him," Ayodhyaram said.

The issue of privatising VSP has become challenging for BJP and YSRC, as opposition parties have made scathing remarks against both the ruling parties at the centre and state for failing to protect the PSU from privatisation despite the two governments having a strong mandate.

TD leaders point out that their sitting MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao had resigned as MLA for the steel plant, but the Speaker did not accept his resignation. TD claimed no one from YSRC has taken such an extreme decision so far.

...
Tags: vizag steel plant privatisation, yv subba reddy, v. vijayasai reddy, ganta srinivasa rao, vizag steel plant porata samiti
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 07 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that people voted for Congress party in Munugode to save the democracy in spite of financial temptations by the TRS and BJP. This defeat of the Congress will lay the foundation for Congress resurgence in the 2023 general elections, he said. — DC File Image

Congress staring at doomsday, says BJP

Vujjini Narayana Rao was CPI MLA in 1985, 1989, and 1994 and Palla Venkat Reddy in 2004. Narayana Rao's son Vujjini Yadagiri Rao was elected MLA from Munugode in 2009. — DC Image

Left parties played a key role in TRS triumph

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said party leader Rahul Gandhi had emerged as a tall leader during the crisis created by divisive forces — DC Image

Rahul is hope for India, says Revanth

Pending bills prior to December 2020 will be issued separately and without levying interest and penalty for arrears as on November 30, 2020. — DC File Image

Users don’t join plan, don’t pay water bills



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Munugode verdict 'a slap on the face of Modi and Shah', says KTR

K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

RJD and BJP manage to retain their respective seats in Bihar

RJD candidate Neelam Devi flashes victory sign after winning from Mokama assembly constituency, during the Bihar Assembly by-elections, in Patna (PTI Photo)

BJP wins four out of seven seats in November 3 bypolls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Those spreading hatred, defaming Gujarat will be swept out of state, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting at Kaprada in Valsad district, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI)

BJP will implement UCC in Himachal if returns to power again in state, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->