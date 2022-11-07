  
Nation, Politics

Riding on lucky mascot KTR, TRS romps home in Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 7, 2022, 1:47 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2022, 1:47 am IST
TRS working president and minister K. T. Rama Rao during his campaign at Munugode. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, who campaigned in a bypoll for the first time, has proved to be an 'asset' for the party in Munugode after the party lost Dubbak and Huzurabad where minister T. Harish Rao was in charge.

Rama Rao’s first masterstroke was his promise to 'adopt' Munugode if the people elected TRS, and ensure developmental programmes and funds on fast-track.

Soon after Munugode victory on Sunday, Rao tweeted, "As promised, will adopt the constituency & work towards expeditious progress of pending works (sic)."

The party leadership has confined him to the GHMC election campaign. He ensured a massive victory for the TRS in the 2015 GHMC polls, when the party won 99 out of 150 divisions. although its tally fell to 56 in 2020 polls, Rama Rao ensured the TRS was the single largest party and retained power with the support of the AIMIM.

The party leadership roped him to lead the party's campaign in Munugode keeping in mind the significant presence of 18 to 40-year voters who comprise nearly half of the 2.41 lakh voters. Ge held road shows covering several mandals besides holding the additional responsibility of working as incharge of Ghattuppal municipality.

He wrapped up the campaign by holding several road shows in the constituency on the last day of campaigning on November 1. With prime focus on youth, Rao dwelt deep about the state government's proposed Dandumalkapur industrial park in the constituency that would be spread over 580 acres and provide thousands of jobs to local youth. He assured the young voters that around 200 companies had agreed to set up operations in the constituency.

Rao's aggressive campaign slamming the BJP-led government at the Centre for imposing GST on handlooms also attracted weavers, who form a significant chunk of voters in the constituency.

Rao launched a postcard campaign by writing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a roll back of GST on handlooms. This evoked huge response with people sending lakhs of postcards ahead of the polling day.

His charge that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was sold out for Rs 18,000 crore also evoked a huge pro-TRS response. In every roadshow that he addressed, Rao asked the people to answer as to the price for which Rajgopal Reddy had sold himself.

When people answered Rs 18,000 crore, Rao made them repeat by saying "I can't hear you properly, please say loudly again".
Party insiders say that all these efforts of Rama Rao played a key role in securing the Munugode Assembly seat for TRS.

Tags: industries and it minister k t rama rao, munugode bypoll, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), telangana politics
Location: India, Telangana


