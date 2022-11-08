  
Nation Politics 07 Nov 2022 Resign posts and ens ...
Nation, Politics

Resign posts and ensure bypolls, callers demand elected representatives

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Nov 8, 2022, 1:21 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 1:21 am IST
Many say only bypolls are forcing govt to implement schemes, development works (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
WARANGAL: In a new development many people from Karimnagar and Warangal districts, firm in their opinion that by-elections was the way out for an appropriate development of their constituency, are calling up incumbent ministers, MLAs and MLCs demanding their resignation so as to ensure an early bypoll.

It has been of such a high order that in the past one week, two ministers and five MLAs received phone calls from people questioning the progress of developmental activities in their constituencies. The more aggressive ones staged protests holding placards demanding the MLAs to resign from their post and pave the way for some sort of development.

Those who received such calls included welfare minister Koppula Eshwar, food and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar, legislators Rasamayi Balakishan (Manakondur), Sunke Ravi Shankar (Choppadandi), Dasari Manohar Reddy (Peddapalli), Vodithala Satish Kumar (Husnabad) and Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy respresenting Jangaon. This has gone viral across social media platforms.

One Kyatham Ramesh from Batikipally village in Pegadapally mandal, who was working in Kuwait, made a phone call to Eshwar and demanded him to resign from his post as although people from Dharmapuri constituency elected him four consecutive times as an MLA, there has hardly been any development. Those that had started were left midway through or there has been nothing beyond laying of foundation stones.

Social activist Kota Shyam Kumar staged a protest holding placards in front of the collectorate demanding Kamalakar to resign from the cabinet and as an MLA in order to ensure a semblance of development in Karimnagar.

Jella Chandraiah, resident of Vadluri village in Bejjanki mandal, made a phone call to Rasamayi Balakishan making a similar demand. The MLA, while claiming that enormous development has taken place in the constituency asked Chandraiah to call up Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar (incidentally from the BJP) and demand his resignation from the Lok Sabha. This, the MLA, said would trigger development across in the entire Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

Anugu Anil and Kalyanam Anil Kumar residents of Boinpally mandal staged a protest at Ambedkar Chowrasta compelling Ravi Shankar to resign from his post.

They contended that because of by-elections, Dubbaka, Huzurabad and Munugode saw implementation of several schemes like Dalit Bandhu and developmental works. People in Choppadandi constituency can benefit if he resigns and forces a bypoll, they said.

Kandhi Satish Reddy from Venkateshwara Pally village in Kohed mandal of Husnabad constituency called up Satish Kumar and demanded his resignation as the TRS government had not fulfilled its poll promises and had not taken up any developmental works in their constituency.

One Ranjith Reddy, resident of Burvanmiyapet, Eligedu mandal, sought the immediate resignation of Manohar Reddy. The Peddapalli MLA asked him to come to his camp office and speak directly instead of talking on the phone. The voice recording which was posted by the call went viral on various social media platforms.

One person who introduced himself as a resident of Cherial mandal made a phone call to Jangaon MLA Yadagiri Reddy and asked him about which party would win the Munugode seat. After some hesitation the MLA said the TRS candidate would win. When the person asked the MLA if it would be better if there was a byelection in Jangaon also, the MLA cut the call.

Interestingly even senior Congress leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy received one such phone call. Salvaji Madhav Rao of Dharmaram mandal of Peddapalli district demanded the MLC to resign from his post. To Jeevan Reddy’s question, the caller said following his resignation, the government will open its eyes and try to resolve all issues pertaining to graduates.

Tags: assembly bypolls, congress mlc t. jeevan reddy, bandi sanjay
Location: India, Telangana


