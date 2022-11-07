  
Rahul to end TS leg of BJY with public meeting today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 7, 2022, 2:24 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2022, 2:24 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter/@INCIndia)
PEDDA KODAPGAL (KAMAREDDY DISTRICT): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will wind up the Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) with a public meeting at Menur in Madnoor mandal of Kamareddy district on Monday.

Meanwhile, the TPCC has put in all efforts to mobilise people and cadre for the meeting, which is a thanksgiving gesture for the yatris. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy called upon the people and cadre to make a grand success of Rahul Gandhi's public meeting, which is slated to commence at 4 pm.

After entering Telangana from Karnataka on October 27, Rahul completed 11 days of walkathon in the state and will leave for Maharashtra Monday night.  

Leaders of Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally and Warangal Parliament constituencies have entrusted the responsibility of mobilising the public.

Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders visited the meeting venue at Sangareddy-Nanded-Akola national highway.

In view of Monday’s public meeting on Monday, Rahul cancelled his roadside meeting on Sunday. State and national yatris camped at Pedda Kodapgal village in Jukkal Assembly constituency.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, a. revanth reddy, bharat jodo yatra
Location: India, Telangana


