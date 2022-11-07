  
Rahul is hope for India, says Revanth

Published Nov 7, 2022, 8:40 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2022, 9:29 am IST
MEDAK, CHINTAL LAXMAPUR (SANGAREDDY): TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said party leader Rahul Gandhi had emerged as a tall leader during the crisis created by divisive forces, and that the people strongly believed that he would resolve their problems with an alternative vision.

Despite raids by the ED and the CBI, and the intelligence agencies warning about a threat to his life, Rahul Gandhi and embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the larger good of the country, Revanth Reddy said. The people would remember Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra like the Quit India movement led by Mahatma Gandhi, he said while speaking at a media conference along with senior leaders on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “The yatra was a grand success in Telangana because of the support we got from the people. Farmers, workers, intellectuals, they all participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and expressed their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi,” Revanth Reddy said.

The former Congress president was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's peaceful fight for the country's freedom and by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, who had sacrificed their lives for the country, Revanth Reddy said.

He said that the survival of the country was in danger. Telangana state has decayed due to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's corruption, he said. For the last eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and TS Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao had been trying to divide the people.

“Rahul Gandhi has risen as a leader to lead us through these tough times,” he said. “Rahul is ready to make any sacrifice for the country.” CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was a historical one when the country was reeling under a crisis and added that Rahul Gandhi is trying to address the problems faced by various sections of the people during the yatra. 

