  
Nation Politics 07 Nov 2022 Poachgate: HC to dec ...
Nation, Politics

Poachgate: HC to decide BJP’s standing in case today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Nov 8, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 7:08 am IST
The High Court will decide whether the BJP has the locus to file a petition seeking a probe by the CBI (File Photo: PTI)
 The High Court will decide whether the BJP has the locus to file a petition seeking a probe by the CBI (File Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court will decide on Tuesday whether the BJP has the locus to file a petition seeking a probe by the CBI or any independent agency into the alleged TRS MLAs poachgate episode.

Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy after hearing the arguments of the BJP, the police and the government in the petition filed by BJP general secretary G. Premender Reddy, said on Monday that the court will first decide the locus standi of the petitioner.

The Court had passed interim orders deferring investigation in the case on the BJP petition. The Cyberabad police wondered how a political party could file the petition and objected to its locus standi.

Additional advocate general J. Ramachandra Rao argued that none from the BJP was arrayed as a party in the FIR but the BJP was espousing the cause of the three accused Ramachander Bharati, Kore Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji. It was neither accused nor the victim in the FIR or remand report. Within 24 hours after the crime came into light, the BJP  approached the High  Court, alleging bias and prejudice and involvement of top police officials, which is a premature move by the BJP, he said.

Ramachandra Rao wanted to know how the CBI was an independent agency, when it was following the diktat of the Union home ministry.

J. Prabhakar, senior counsel, representing the BJP, submitted that media statements by the Cyberabad police, even before seizing the offence spot, created doubts that the state police was working under the directions of TRS leadership. He said that even the Chief Minister had accused the BJP for plotting the episode.

Uday Holla, former advocate general of Karnataka High Court, representing the accused persons, submitted that TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao intended to put pressure on the courts and judiciary, by releasing videos.

The court advised another counsel, representing journalist Tangella Shiva Prasad, who is an implead petitioner in the BJP petition, not to comment on personal issues when he said the Chief Minister was targeting the Union home minister and he had bought a copter each for himself and for his legal team.

...
Tags: poachgate, poaching of trs mlas, trs mlas
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Bandi says lives of four TRS MLAs in poachgate case could be in danger
BJP tries to 'buy' 20-30 TRS MLAs, says Telangana CM

Latest From Nation

CM Bommai at Adi Udupi Helipad in Udupi (Photo by arrangement)

Basavaraj Bommai calls Congress 'Gangotri of Corruption'

Incidentally, similar tremors were recorded in frequent intervals at Chakalakonda and Vinjamuru mandals a few years ago, with the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) scientists attributing the incidents to a tectonic fault, after conducting surveys.(Representative Image)

Mild tremors take Adurpalli village by shock

A chital, found dead on November 6 outside the fenced off area of the upcoming National Prison Academy in Vikarabad (Photo by arrangement)

Vikarabad forests turn unsafe for state animal

Kotra Dalimma and her daughter, Majji Savitri seen wriggling out of the mud that was dumped by a tractor in Haripuram village of Mandasa Mandal in Srikakulam District. (Photos by Arrangement)

Tractor dumps mud load on two women relatives; 'attempt to kill' alleged



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ending KCR family rule in TS is BJP’s top agenda: Kishan Reddy

File photo Union Minister Kishan Reddy. (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

I am staying with Congress, asserts Komatireddy

File photo of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (DC Image)

Demonetisation was a colossal failure, Modi should apologise: KTR

File photo of TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Indians should imbibe the spirit of Telangana people: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PCC president Revanth Reddy, former minister T. Subbarami Reddy and others during a public meeting organised at Madnoor as the Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes in Telangana on Monday. (Image: DC)

Himachal will join UP, Uttarakhand in re-electing BJP to power: Nadda

BJP National President J.P. Nadda speaks during the release of BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Shimla, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->