Nalgonda leaders ask KCR to attend thanksgiving meeting in Munugode

HYDERABAD: Fresh from victory, the jubilant and revitalised TRS leadership in undivided Nalgonda district, and newly-elected Munugode MLA Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, made their first pit stop on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's official residence. The new MLA thanked the CM for giving him the opportunity to contest the electionimg and ensuring his victory.

The CM congratulated Prabhakar Reddy, while appreciating the efforts of party leaders and workers in ensuring the party's victory.

According to party sources, Nalgonda district leaders asked the CM to attend a "thanksgiving meeting" and launch development programmes in the Munugode constituency. The CM promised to look into the matter as soon as possible.

A press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), quoting the CM, said the electoral victory in Munugode was a reaffirmation of people's faith in the party and the party leadership for their tireless efforts that resulted in such a comfortable victory. Further, the CMO urged party leaders to act quickly to keep the promises made to voters during the election campaign, and directed energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy, the incharge minister for Nalgonda district, to coordinate with ministers and officials involved and prepare action plans in this regard.

The meeting at Pragathi Bhavan was attended by minister Jagadish Reddy, TRS MLAs Gadari Kishore, K. Bhoopal Reddy, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Gongidi Sunitha, B.Mallaiah Yadav, A.Jeevan Reddy, Pylla Shekar Reddy, Saidi Reddy, Ravindra Kumar Naik, N.Bhaskar Rao, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, E.Mallesham, M.C.Koti Reddy, party leaders Uma Madhav Reddy, A.Sandeep Reddy among others.