  
 BREAKING !  :  10.31: 5th round counting ahead in Munugode
 
Nation Politics 07 Nov 2022 Jagan switches focus ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan switches focus to Opposition strongholds

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Nov 7, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2022, 7:05 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as president of the YSR Congress has started concentrating on the Opposition-held assembly segments (Twitter)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as president of the YSR Congress has started concentrating on the Opposition-held assembly segments (Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as president of the YSR Congress has started concentrating on the Opposition-held assembly segments and also the constituencies that were won by his party with low margins in the 2019 polls, with a view to making a clean sweep for the ruling party in the next polls.
 
He started conducting meetings with party cadres of those segments, instilling confidence in them to beat the rivals.

Opposition Telugu Desam had won 23 MLA seats while there were 22 segments that were won by YSRC with low margins. Jagan, under ‘Mission 175-Elections 2024’ started meetings and completed review of Alur, Kuppam, Tekkali, Mandapeta and Addanki assembly segments by now.

The political scenario in AP is swiftly changing with speculations of TD and Jana Sena along with BJP jointly taking on the YSRC as in the 2014 elections, so as to oust Jagan Reddy from power.

The YSRC got 49.95 per cent vote share, TD 39.17, JS 5.53 BJP 0.84 while the rest of the votes were shared by other political parties in AP during the 2019 polls. The TD and JS are planning to unite the opposition parties to increase the vote percentage to above 50 per cent in the 2024 elections so as to defeat the YSRC.

Earlier, during the TD term, the Opposition constituencies had got no funds for development.  Jagan Reddy generously allotted funds and carried out developmental activities in opposition-held constituencies too, also with a view to attracting the traditional voters of TD towards the YSRC in the next elections.
 
He started giving top priority in allotting funds for development of TD assembly constituencies. This mission was started from Kuppam constituency, and it worked well. The YSRC won all the local elections despite Kuppam being a traditional bastion for Chandrababu Naidu, which he is winning without a break since 1989.

Jagan further gave MLC Post to 33-year-old KRJ Bharat, who will be the YSRC candidate in the 2024 elections from Kuppam. The MLC post to Bharat helps him resolve public issues and push development works in Kuppam. Jagan sanctioned ` 56 crore to Kuppam municipality and took up the Kuppam branch canal works to complete it in one year’s time.

Similarly, the CM offered MLC post to Duvvada Srinivas, who is in-charge of Tekkali assembly constituency from where TD state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu had won the seat repeatedly. In the 2019 election, YSRC aspirant Perada Tilak lost to Atchannaidu. Hence, this time, the CM announced Srinivas as the party candidate for the 2024 elections.

Further, the state government spent Rs 1,026 crore of funds for development in Tekkali segment in the past three years. Notably, there was group politics in YSRC in Tekkali. Hence, Jagan promised MLC post to Tilak and asked him to work for the win of Srinivas vis-à-vis the Tekkali assembly seat.

Jagan spent Rs 1081 crore of funds in Addanki segment, which was a bastion of TD for years and prepared B Krishna Chaitanya as YSRC candidate for the2024 elections. A total of Rs 946 crore was spent in Mandapeta, which was won by V Jogeswara Rao of TD in 2019. Jagan gave MLC post to Thota Trimurthulu and chose him as YSRC aspirant for the 2024 elections.

According to sources, beside the 23 seats of TD, some 22 seats were won by the YSRC with simple margins of 25 votes,708 votes, 814 votes, 838 votes and 1,000 to 9,000 vote majority. Very tough fights were registered in these 22 seats between YSRC and TD in the 2019 election.

Jagan is expecting an increase in the support of the people of these constituencies to the YSRC due to development and welfare programmes. He has instructed YSRC legislators, leaders and cadres to work to retain these seats without giving any chance to TD, by mingling more with the public, explaining development and welfare.

The sources said the CM will continue the reviews of all 23 TD segments in the coming days and the less- margin segments thereafter.

...
Tags: cm jaganmohan reddy, andhra pradesh 2024 elections, mission 175
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 07 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that people voted for Congress party in Munugode to save the democracy in spite of financial temptations by the TRS and BJP. This defeat of the Congress will lay the foundation for Congress resurgence in the 2023 general elections, he said. — DC File Image

Congress staring at doomsday, says BJP

Vujjini Narayana Rao was CPI MLA in 1985, 1989, and 1994 and Palla Venkat Reddy in 2004. Narayana Rao's son Vujjini Yadagiri Rao was elected MLA from Munugode in 2009. — DC Image

Left parties played a key role in TRS triumph

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said party leader Rahul Gandhi had emerged as a tall leader during the crisis created by divisive forces — DC Image

Rahul is hope for India, says Revanth

Pending bills prior to December 2020 will be issued separately and without levying interest and penalty for arrears as on November 30, 2020. — DC File Image

Users don’t join plan, don’t pay water bills



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Munugode verdict 'a slap on the face of Modi and Shah', says KTR

K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

BJP wins four out of seven seats in November 3 bypolls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Those spreading hatred, defaming Gujarat will be swept out of state, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting at Kaprada in Valsad district, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI)

BJP will implement UCC in Himachal if returns to power again in state, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: PTI)

Bihar bypolls: RJD takes lead in two seats, BJP trailing

The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->