Indians should imbibe the spirit of Telangana people: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PCC president Revanth Reddy, former minister T. Subbarami Reddy and others during a public meeting organised at Madnoor as the Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes in Telangana on Monday. (Image: DC)

MADNOOR (TS, MAHARASHTRA BORDER): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the voice of the people of Telangana was worth listening to as they were firm in their decisions and thought-process. There needs to be the spirit of India, which people from other states should strive to emulate.

He said that the repressive methods that the TRS government was adopting would not work in the state.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra completed its Telangana leg after 12 days on Monday. Addressing a public meeting marking the occasion at Menur in Madnoor mandal, Rahul Gandhi said, “I shall never forget the love, affection and the spirit of Telangana people. I will forever cherish my journey in Telangana.”

The Congress leader said that party activists in the state worked tirelessly for the yatra. “Although the media has not focused on them, I have seen their effort and work for the yatra. Congress cadre does not pertain to any single religion, race or caste. They are from all sections of society. They are our assets,” he said.

He said that during his earlier visits to Telangana, he only had formal interactions with the people. But, thanks to the Yatra, he could see and understand the real Telangana, he said.

Recalling an incident during the yatra, the Congress leader said that a kid in his enthusiasm to meet him tripped multiple times due to the large crowds. “Yet, he managed to come back and meet me. This never say die zeal of Telangana people is all endearing,” he said.

He criticised the state government for privatising hospitals, which is bound to add to the burden of the people as they would not be able to afford the treatment costs. People are not able to get quality education and are spending lakhs as the TRS government is privatizing even the education system and degrading its standards, he said.

The former Congres president said that tribals, who had met him, had said that his grandmother Indira Gandhi had given them homes and the UPA government had enacted the Tribal Bill. The TRS government did not implement the bill and to make matters worse, it has been denying tribals right to ownership of lands, he charged. He said that once the Congress returns to power, they would give land rights to their owners.

‘I have not met any farmer throughout the yatra who is happy and earning profits. The Congress government will give MSP rates to all crops and extend benefits to farmers, '' he said.

The Chandrashekar Rao government was working for the benefit of five people while the Modi administration is working for his corporate friends, he alleged.