Ending KCR family rule in TS is BJP’s top agenda: Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Nov 8, 2022, 12:04 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 7:44 am IST
File photo Union Minister Kishan Reddy. (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)
 File photo Union Minister Kishan Reddy. (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

NELLORE: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Munugode by-election is a game-changer for the BJP and their battle will not stop till they put an end to the Kalvakuntla family rule and hoist the BJP flag in Telangana.

Addressing a large gathering of party leaders and cadres, the minister said that people had rallied behind the BJP even after the ruling party had paid huge amounts to Munugode voters.

Reminding that they had only two representatives in the Lok Sabha at one stage, he said that the BJP is ruling 18 states apart from the country because it stood by policies of their founding founders like Shyam Prasad Mukherjee. He said scrapping Article 370 and restoring normalcy in Kashmir rank among their great achievements.

Meanwhile, the Minister took potshots at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for changing the party name to BRS and aspiring to become the country’s Prime Minister.

Stressing that they have emerged a strong contender for power in Telangana, Reddy underscored the need to become a formidable force in Andhra Pradesh also.

He said that the Union government is gearing up to fill 10 lakh vacancies at the rate of one lakh per month with appointment letters reaching the youth with the press of a button.

He called upon the party cadre to enroll voters for graduates and teachers constituencies while reminding them that Jana Sangh and BJP candidates won the graduate seats many times in the past in several parts of AP and Telangana.

Earlier, the minister opened the renovated casualty wing at Jayabharat Hospital and praised Sri Bhagwan Mahavir Jain Charitable Trust for extending financial support for the project.

Speaking to reporters during a workshop organised by the Press Information Bureau, he said, “doctors are responsible for health care and teachers for education while journalists have the unique responsibility of acting as a bridge between people and the government.

Reddy said that criticism was an important feature of democracy and suggested that journalists should rebuke whenever necessary while also appreciating  good initiatives.

Later, the minister visited the Gandhi Ashram at Pallipadu and paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. He offered prayers to Lord Laskhmi Narasimha Swamy at his shrine in Narasimha Konda.

The temple has been identified for development under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme at the instance of Kishan Reddy, who also holds the tourism portfolio.

MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy, senior BJP leaders Sannapareddy Suresh Reddy, K Anjaneya Reddy and P. Surendra Reddy were present on the occasion.

Tags: g. kishan reddy, munugode, bharatiya janata party, article 370, k. chandrashekar rao, andhra pradesh, shyam prasad mukherjee
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


