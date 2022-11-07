Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra Monday after 15 days in Telangana

KAMAREDDY: The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Maharashtra Monday evening after exiting Telangana through this district.

President of the Congress' Telangana unit Revanth Reddy will hand over the national flag to his Maharashtra counterpart Nana Patole at the border of the two states.

The Telangana Congress is organising a public meeting this evening in Menuru village of Madnoor Mandal in Jukkal Constituency bidding farewell to the yatris, Telangana Congress sources said.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra was a grand success in Telangana because of the great support we got from the people in the state. Farmers, workers, intellectuals all participated in this yatra and expressed their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi," Reddy said on Sunday.

Joined by the party leaders, the foot resumed from here this morning. This is the 12th day of the Yatra in Telangana, excluding four days' rest.

The yatra was aimed at covering 19 assembly segments and seven parliamentary constituencies in Telangana, spanning a distance of 375 km before entering Maharashtra, party sources had earlier said.

Rahul Gandhi met several intellectuals, and leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors, during the party's march in the state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before entering Telangana.