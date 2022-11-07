BJP gets ready for Modi's visit to Ramagundam on Nov. 12

HYDERABAD: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, BJP candidate in the Munugode bypoll, on Monday received a standing ovation at a meeting of the party’s election committee incharges who got down to the task of analysing the reasons for the defeat in the November 3 byelection.

The party is expected to send a report on its conclusions to the BJP’s national leadership.

The meeting, chaired by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the party headquarters, also briefly discussed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam on November 12, and for a small public meeting at the Begumpet airport upon his arrival, and a much larger meeting at Ramagundam with farmers from across the state.

Sanjay said Rajgopal Reddy’s fight in the contest was inspirational, and said the fantastic showing by the BJP in Munugode was a result of teamwork from everyone in the party.

“Everyone has proved that the BJP is the only alternative to the TRS,” Sanjay said, adding that defeat and victory were normal but that the TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had indulged in every possible illegal means for victory and in the process, murdered democracy.

Rajgopal Reddy said he was not disappointed by the loss as “we have a moral win, increased our votes to 86,000 from 12,000 in the past. This despite the TRS abusing power in every which possible way. I thank all the BJP workers and leaders who came from different parts of the state to work for the campaign.”

He said, “Had we won, then the atmosphere in the state would have been different and the win would have sounded the start of the end of TRS in Telangana.”

The meeting was attended by BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K. Laxman, national executive members Etala Rajendar, AP Jithender Reddy, Vijayasanthi, G. Vivek Venkatswamy, former minister Babu Mohan, former MP Boora Narasaiah Goud, state party vice-president Dr Gangidi Manohar Reddy, state general secretaries G. Premender Reddy, and Bangaru Sruthi among others.