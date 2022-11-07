  
Nation Politics 07 Nov 2022 BJP gets ready for M ...
Nation, Politics

BJP gets ready for Modi's visit to Ramagundam on Nov. 12

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Nov 7, 2022, 10:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2022, 10:02 pm IST
BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy (Photo: DC)
 BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, BJP candidate in the Munugode bypoll, on Monday received a standing ovation at a meeting of the party’s election committee incharges who got down to the task of analysing the reasons for the defeat in the November 3 byelection.

The party is expected to send a report on its conclusions to the BJP’s national leadership.

The meeting, chaired by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the party headquarters, also briefly discussed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam on November 12, and for a small public meeting at the Begumpet airport upon his arrival, and a much larger meeting at Ramagundam with farmers from across the state.

Sanjay said Rajgopal Reddy’s fight in the contest was inspirational, and said the fantastic showing by the BJP in Munugode was a result of teamwork from everyone in the party.

“Everyone has proved that the BJP is the only alternative to the TRS,” Sanjay said, adding that defeat and victory were normal but that the TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had indulged in every possible illegal means for victory and in the process, murdered democracy.

Rajgopal Reddy said he was not disappointed by the loss as “we have a moral win, increased our votes to 86,000 from 12,000 in the past. This despite the TRS abusing power  in every which possible way. I thank all the BJP workers and leaders who came from different parts of the state to work for the campaign.”

He said, “Had we won, then the atmosphere in the state would have been different and the win would have sounded the start of the end of TRS in Telangana.”

The meeting was attended by BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K. Laxman, national executive members Etala Rajendar, AP Jithender Reddy, Vijayasanthi, G. Vivek Venkatswamy, former minister Babu Mohan, former MP Boora Narasaiah Goud, state party vice-president Dr Gangidi Manohar Reddy, state general secretaries G. Premender Reddy, and Bangaru Sruthi among others.

...
Tags: bjp leader komatireddy rajgopal reddy, narendra modi, ramagundam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Congress staring at doomsday, says BJP
BJP leadership rues its strategic mistakes, campaign shortcomings

Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, former minister Dr. J Geeta Reddy and activist Prashant Bhushan at Rampur, Medak. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Copyright violation: Court asks Twitter to block Cong, Bharat Jodo Yatra accounts

BJP National President J.P. Nadda speaks during the release of BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Shimla, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Himachal will join UP, Uttarakhand in re-electing BJP to power: Nadda

The arrests were made after a video surfaced on social media that showed some people shouting Pakistan Zindabad' after a meeting of BSP workers in Jahanaganj. (Representational Image)

Six held for saying 'Pakistan Zindabad' at BSP rally in UP

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

BJP leaders laud SC's quota order as win for PM Modi's social justice mission



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Himachal will join UP, Uttarakhand in re-electing BJP to power: Nadda

BJP National President J.P. Nadda speaks during the release of BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Shimla, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra Monday after 15 days in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi's bharat jodo yatra from Alladurg to Masanapalli on Sunday (Photo: DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Munugode verdict 'a slap on the face of Modi and Shah', says KTR

K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

RJD and BJP manage to retain their respective seats in Bihar

RJD candidate Neelam Devi flashes victory sign after winning from Mokama assembly constituency, during the Bihar Assembly by-elections, in Patna (PTI Photo)

BJP wins four out of seven seats in November 3 bypolls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->