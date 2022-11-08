  
Nation Politics 07 Nov 2022 After Munugode win, ...
Nation, Politics

After Munugode win, TRS focus on BRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 8, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 1:12 am IST
TRS issues public notice seeking objections on name change (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Following its victory in the high-octane Munugode Assembly bypoll, the TRS issued a public notice on Monday proposing to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). The notice, which appeared in a few newspapers, urged people to send their objections, if any, with reasons within 30 days with regard to the proposed new name to the Election Commission of India.

The notice, issued in the name of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, informed the public that the TRS intended to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti. "If anyone has any objection to the proposed new name, they may send their objection with the reasons thereof, to the secretary (political party), Election Commission of India, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi, 110001 within 30 days of the publication," reads the notice.

As a result, the TRS will have to wait for 30 more days for the EC to approve the change of the party’s name. Meanwhile, Chandrashekar Rao is expected to visit New Delhi this week to discuss national politics and the BRS expansion plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to TRS sources, the public notice was issued in accordance with EC regulations. The EC will review any objections in 30 days and then grant approval to the name change. However, there is no clarity within the party circles as to why the party delayed issuing public notice by more than a month since October 5, when the party passed a resolution on name change.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao spoke to the media after the party's victory in Munugode on Sunday at Telangana Bhavan about the EC's delay in deciding on the party's request to grant approval to the BRS. Rama Rao expressed his scepticism, saying, "I'm not sure who was behind the obstacles to our party's recognition as BRS at the EC. Maybe Modi or someone."

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), bharat rashtra samiti, munugode assembly
Location: India, Telangana


