YSRC celebrates fourth anniversary of Jagan’s yatra

MP (Rajyasabha) Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Minister Audimulapu Suresh, MLA Mondithoka Jaganmohana Rao, MLC Lella Appireddy, Senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and others cutting the cake and celebrating the 4th Anniversary of Praja Sankalpa Yatra at YSRCP central office on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The fourth anniversary of ‘Prajasankalpa Padayatra’ was celebrated by the ruling YSR Congress across the state on Saturday by organising walkathons and service activities. Speaking on the occasion, minister for endowments Vellampalli Srinivas Rao said Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was the only Chief Minister in the country who was implementing welfare schemes without any political bias on saturation basis among all sections of society.

At the main function held at party’s central office here, senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said Jagan Mohan Reddy embarked on his 3,648 km padayatra four years ago on November 6, 2017, meeting lakhs of people across the state and coming to know about their plights. He stated that within two years of forming the government, Jagan Mohan Reddy had become the only Chief Minister who took administration to the village level and welfare to the doorstep of every beneficiary.

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh said the padayatra was started aiming at providing people’s governance in the most transparent way. He said the Chief Minister believed that the election manifesto was like a holy book and the government had fulfilled 97 per cent of its poll promises despite financial constraints and Covid pandemic.

Velampalli Srinivas Rao said Jagan had undertaken the ‘Praja Sankalpa Padayatra’ to know the problems of the people. He recalled that during the Telugu Desam regime, Chandrababu Naidu neglected the poor and never cared about the poor families across the state. He said Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy worked for the welfare of the poor in the past and now Jagan was following YSR’s path.

The minister said during the padayatra covering 3,648 kms for 14 months, Jagan Mohan Reddy came across many incidents, and after coming to power, he fulfilled the promises made in the manifesto within two years. He claimed that Jagan was one of the greatest Chief Ministers in the country who knew the pulse of the people.

Srinivas alleged that the Jana Sena, the BJP and the TD were separate political parties for namesake and colluded to attack Jagan on all fronts but AP people were with YSRC as they knew the truth.

Several other ministers, advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, MLC Lella Appi Reddy and other leaders participated in the programmes in various places in the state.