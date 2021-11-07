Will break your neck: KCR warns Bandi

Hyderabad: State Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday received some stern warnings from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, saying, the TRS would not hesitate to “break Bandi Sanjay’s neck and rip his tongue out” if he does not stop levelling false and baseless allegations against the state government.

Declaring that he has taken back charge of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s fight against the BJP in the state, the TRS supremo, addressing himself in Caesarean third-person voice, said, “you think KCR will keep quiet if you instigate farmers? What did you say – you will arrest KCR? Can you even touch KCR?”

In a long winding diatribe, Mr Rao said, “Bandi Sanjay has been going around saying he will bend my neck and force my government to buy paddy grown by Telangana farmers. He is misleading farmers. His misinformed advice will drive farmers into despair. The BJP in Delhi says it will not buy any paddy but the silly BJP of Sanjay is making irresponsible promises.”

CM Rao said he sat through quietly and swallowed all insults and abuse hurled at him by Sanjay but was drawing a line here. “For seven years I have kept quiet. Don’t test my patience. Enough is enough. Now, we will not only bend but break your neck. I will show you.”

“Do not believe Sanjay’s promises,” Chandrashekar Rao warned farmers. “The BJP whose Central minister’s family drives cars over farmers, whose party Chief Minister tells people to kill protesting farmers is talking of farmer’s welfare. We have taken best care for farmers in the last seven years,” he said.

Sanjay, Rao alleged, “is indulging in arrogant speech. He says he will send me to prison. Will he be able to survive if he even attempts to do something like that? Let him even try to touch me and he will face the wrath of TRS. We are a powerful party and can drive the BJP out of every street. TRS will take down the BJP. Just by winning a bypoll in Huzurabad, the BJP thinks it has performed wonders. Bypoll results do not matter in that they have no significance on governance,” he said.

“If at all Bandi Sanjay can do something, let him get a letter from the Centre saying it will procure paddy grown in the state. I have remained silent all this while even when personal abuse was heaped upon me. I thought well, let street dogs bark as they do when the convoy of an elephant passes by. But if Sanjay wants to destroy the lives of farmers, I will not tolerate it,” Chandrashekar Rao said.

“If he can, he can prove his allegations of corruption in my government. If you have the courage let them have cases booked on use and investigate. As the MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay did not get a single rupee for the state. Neither has the Central minister from the state done anything for Telangana. What protests is BJP talking about? We will launch protests against the Centre’s failures,” Rao said.

Hurling the choicest abuses and insults at Bandi Sanjay, “which opposition are you talking about. The dog who barks? Or the other guy… who cannot even be recognised as a human being?”, he added.