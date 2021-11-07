Nation Politics 07 Nov 2021 Will break your neck ...
Nation, Politics

Will break your neck: KCR warns Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 7, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
'If at all Bandi Sanjay can do something, let him get a letter from the Centre saying it will procure paddy grown in the state,' said KCR
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar. (Photo:DC)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: State Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday received some stern warnings from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, saying, the TRS would not hesitate to “break Bandi Sanjay’s neck and rip his tongue out” if he does not stop levelling false and baseless allegations against the state government.

Declaring that he has taken back charge of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s fight against the BJP in the state, the TRS supremo, addressing himself in Caesarean third-person voice, said, “you think KCR will keep quiet if you instigate farmers? What did you say – you will arrest KCR? Can you even touch KCR?”

 

In a long winding diatribe, Mr Rao said, “Bandi Sanjay has been going around saying he will bend my neck and force my government to buy paddy grown by Telangana farmers. He is misleading farmers. His misinformed advice will drive farmers into despair. The BJP in Delhi says it will not buy any paddy but the silly BJP of Sanjay is making irresponsible promises.”

CM Rao said he sat through quietly and swallowed all insults and abuse hurled at him by Sanjay but was drawing a line here. “For seven years I have kept quiet. Don’t test my patience. Enough is enough. Now, we will not only bend but break your neck. I will show you.”

 

“Do not believe Sanjay’s promises,” Chandrashekar Rao warned farmers. “The BJP whose Central minister’s family drives cars over farmers, whose party Chief Minister tells people to kill protesting farmers is talking of farmer’s welfare. We have taken best care for farmers in the last seven years,” he said.

Sanjay, Rao alleged, “is indulging in arrogant speech. He says he will send me to prison. Will he be able to survive if he even attempts to do something like that? Let him even try to touch me and he will face the wrath of TRS. We are a powerful party and can drive the BJP out of every street. TRS will take down the BJP. Just by winning a bypoll in Huzurabad, the BJP thinks it has performed wonders. Bypoll results do not matter in that they have no significance on governance,” he said.

 

“If at all Bandi Sanjay can do something, let him get a letter from the Centre saying it will procure paddy grown in the state. I have remained silent all this while even when personal abuse was heaped upon me. I thought well, let street dogs bark as they do when the convoy of an elephant passes by. But if Sanjay wants to destroy the lives of farmers, I will not tolerate it,” Chandrashekar Rao said.

“If he can, he can prove his allegations of corruption in my government. If you have the courage let them have cases booked on use and investigate. As the MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay did not get a single rupee for the state. Neither has the Central minister from the state done anything for Telangana. What protests is BJP talking about? We will launch protests against the Centre’s failures,” Rao said.

 

Hurling the choicest abuses and insults at Bandi Sanjay, “which opposition are you talking about. The dog who barks? Or the other guy… who cannot even be recognised as a human being?”, he added.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, huzurabad bypolls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Two recent sensational cases of gambling reported from two different locations- Narsingi under Cyberabad police commissionerate and Begumpet under Hyderabad commissionerate. (DC file photo)

Gambling cases: Similar crimes, yet different probes

Meanwhile, the FIR states that on November 5, the police received credible information that some people were playing poker on the terrace of Maruthi Basera Apartments in Begumpet and that they had informed the same to the superior officers before conducting the raid along with the task force police.

Begumpet gambling: Accused deny involvement

Tourists have to buy tickets online and they would be taken to the famous Gandi Posamma temple in minivans and from there, they can board the boats. (DC Image)

Boat services resume in Papikondalu after two years

According to sources, water in the reservoirs of Tirumala will suffice the needs of pilgrims and locals for the next 1.5-1.8 years. (Twitter: @AnandBa26838164)

Torrents gushing out of Tirumala hills bring cheers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Akhilesh Yadav not to contest next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)

Bypoll results: BJP losing its momentum, says Congress leader K.C Venugopal

K C Venugopal (Facebook)

BJP's best yet to come; few parallels in Indian politics to it's growth in WB: Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda as they arrive to attend party's national executive committee meeting at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (PTI/ Shahbaz Khan)

Modi tells leaders to become bridge of faith for the common man

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend national executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend key BJP meeting today

The BJP will hold the first meeting of its recently reconstituted national executive on Sunday where coming Assembly polls in five states will be on top of the agenda of the party leadership to discuss. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->