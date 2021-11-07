Modi lost land at border to China, says KCR

Hyderabad: In scathing remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo on Sunday, alleging that India was losing land at the Arunachal borders to China every day, said, “India was getting beaten black and blue at its northern borders by China, which was setting up villages inside India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to protect India’s borders.”

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, in a vitriolic attack on the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre, said, “China is setting up villages in Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP government is unable to do anything on this front. All it does whenever it faces a crisis, is to raise the bogey of enemies at the country’s borders.”

Purportedly referring to the terrorist attacks on India and surgical strikes by the Indian forces, KCR said, “it is your inefficiency, your inability. Whenever India faces a crisis, you try to distract attention by raising the bogey of national security.”

Modi is a liar who has not kept his promises, he said, adding, “where are the Rs 15 lakh in people’s accounts, where are the two crore jobs each year? Why are you privatising profit-making Public Sector Enterprises, like LIC?”

Rao, addressing a press conference on Sunday, demanded that the Central government withdraw the cesses it collects on every litre of petrol and diesel sold. “We are announcing our demand today that the Centre withdraw all cesses it collects on petrol and diesel. Our campaign will continue till our demand is met. We will be organizing protests.”

Clearly upset by the state BJP’s increasing attacks on his government over a posse of farmer’s issue, Chandrashekar Rao countered strongly, saying his party was throwing its lot with agitating farmers in north India.

“The Centre is driving farmers into a corporate stranglehold. Can a small farmer sell his crop in some distant market? This is not something the TRS will watch silently,” he warned.

Rao further said, “if need be, we will protest in Delhi… the entire Cabinet, MLAs, MLCs and MPs will sit in protest in Delhi for farmers and demanding repeal of farm laws. We will fight till the Centre purchases food grains grown in Telangana. If you can buy food grains from Punjab, why not from Telangana?”

The Telangana Chief Minister, who lit into the BJP government at the Centre, dared Narendra Modi to register cases against him or arrest him on corruption charges. “The BJP keeps saying it will arrest me? Come on… do it. Do you have guts? Why don’t you conduct investigations?”