Etala to move Election Commisison on DGP, poll staff

Hyderabad: Fresh from his hard-fought win, Huzurabad MLA-elect Etala Rajendar alleged that it was not Indian Constitution but ‘Kalvakuntla’ constitution that was being implemented in Telangana state. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has reduced the status of those who fought for Telangana to that of slaves, he said.

After winning the Huzurabad seat for a seventh time, Rajendar paid tributes to the Telangana martyrs at Gun Park here on Saturday. Along with BJP state president Bandi Sanjay he took part in Atma Gaurava Vijayotsava rally.

Later, speaking at a felicitation programme in the party office, Rajendar said that he will dedicate his victory to the people of Huzurabad constituency.

He said that he will complain to the Election Commission against DGP M. Mahendar Reddy and state election commission officials for their partisan functioning for “supporting” the TRS.

TRS spent Rs 500 crore on the byelection, he said and added that people of the state were waiting to end the TRS rule and bring in a BJP government.

He demanded that the Dalit Bandhu scheme should be implemented across the state.

Bandi Sanjay said that the Novemer 9 Dappula Motha will demand implementation of Dalit Bandh scheme. Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the tried to besmirch Rajendar’s image but the people did not buy it.