AP, Odisha CMs meet tomorrow to resolve long-pending issues

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is hopeful about resolution of issues, including Neradi Barrage across River Vamsadhara, Polavaram irrigation project and Kotia villages on AP-Odisha border, when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy meets his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The AP CM had written a letter to Naveen Patnaik on April 17 this year seeking Odisha’s cooperation in resolving water-related issues, including construction of Neradi Barrage across Vamsadhara, which has been pending since 1969 after the neighbouring state raised objections.

The Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal had permitted Andhra Pradesh to go ahead with construction of this Barrage after AP government agreed to pay compensation for submerged lands and rehabilitation of displaced people in Odisha. But Odisha government is yet to respond to this proposal. The project is expected to submerge over 106 acres of land in Rayagada and Gajapati districts of Odisha.

Addressing a press conference in Srikakulam on Sunday, former minister and Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao said Vamsadhara has remained a dream for people of Srikakulam district during past 60 years owing to interstate discord. “The Chief Minister wants to put an end to the dispute. He has thus taken initiative to hold talks with the Odisha CM,” the MLA told reporters.

Stating that Vamsadhara project did not belong to a single state, he pointed out that as per the tribunal award, it will benefit both AP and Odisha. While AP will be entitled to draw 57 TMC of water, AP will not have any objection if Odisha builds projects to draw its share of water from Vamsadhara.

The issue of Kotia villages too has been simmering for long and creating tensions in the border villages frequently. Locals of 16 Kotia villages are willing to live under the administrative jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh. But Odisha government is claiming its legitimate rights over the villages. Attempts of AP medical and health officials to administer vaccines to people of disputed villages had been thwarted by Odisha police and revenue officials. The two Chief Ministers are expected to discuss this issue to find a possible resolution.

Further, Odisha government has filed a petition in Supreme Court against construction of Polavaram project, claiming AP is violating the Bachawat Tribunal Award in the process. The two CMs will discuss this long-pending issue too towards finding an amicable solution.

The meeting of the two chief ministers is scheduled to be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the residence of Odisha CM on Tuesday.