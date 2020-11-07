The Indian Premier League 2020

Tolichowki residents to use NOTA in upcoming Hyderabad civic body polls

Residents to use NOTA as a means to highlight their civic problems, which are left unattended once a candidate wins the seat, they say
None of the above (NOTA) is one of the ways to protest against non-chalant attitude of the elected representatives.
HYDERABAD: Even as workers of every political party are lobbying for tickets in the ensuing GHMC elections, some residents of Surya Nagar Colony, Tolichowki, are busy in a different kind of campaign, which is urging voters to reject candidates.

Surya Nagar colony is a part of Shaikpet Municipal division and comes under Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. This group is trying to build a consensus on the need to reject every candidate this time.

 

The group members have successfully influenced a majority of voters to opt for NOTA (None of the above) button in next GHMC election as a means to highlight their civic problems, which are left unattended once a candidate wins the seat.

President of Surya Nagar Colony Welfare Association, Mohammed Fazal Siddiqui said the colony was the first layout approved by HUDA in the 1980s. The residents of the colony have been paying more than Rs two crore property tax every year but have been denied fruits of infrastructure development. There are no proper roads, footpaths and a proper sewage system.

 

Recently, a resident succumbed to dengue as no sanitation measures have been taken. He said that while some areas have been developed to international standards, a few have been left abandoned.

Muneeruddin Ahmed said “now the residents of our Colony have decided not to pay property tax from this year. They have decided to use the right to reject all candidates. Perhaps with this way we can draw the attention of the administration.”

Asif Suhail said high rise apartments have been constructed at a distance of 200 meters where the GHMC has provided good roads, beautiful footpaths and exclusive street lights. We have been treated as a ‘posh slum’ by GHMC and elected representatives.”

 

He said the Association had tried to lodge a case against the Municipal Commissioner and elected representatives but the police refused to acknowledge.

...
